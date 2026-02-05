Infosys has announced a strategic collaboration with Citizens to support the launch of Citizens’ AI-first Innovation Hub in Bengaluru. The initiative is designed to accelerate artificial intelligence-led transformation across the bank’s operations, product development and customer experience.

As a strategic delivery partner for AI development, Infosys will bring its expertise across AI, cloud and cybersecurity to support Citizens’ AI-first operating model. Central to the collaboration is Infosys Topaz Fabric, an agentic services suite built on a multi-layer AI fabric that integrates infrastructure, models, data, applications and workflows into an agent-ready ecosystem. The platform will enable faster development of scalable, AI-enabled banking capabilities and accelerate the delivery of new financial products and digital services.

The Innovation Hub builds on an existing partnership between Infosys and Citizens focused on AI transformation and reflects Citizens’ long-term commitment to embedding advanced technologies across its enterprise technology landscape. The Bengaluru hub will support innovation at scale while strengthening Citizens’ position as a technology-driven super-regional bank.

“Our AI-first Innovation Hub reflects Citizens’ long-term commitment to building modern, secure and intelligent banking capabilities,” said Michael Ruttledge, Chief Information Officer and Head of Enterprise Technology & Security at Citizens Financial Group. “Partnering with Infosys and leveraging Infosys Topaz Fabric is helping us integrate advanced AI at the core of our operations, enabling more secure, personalised and future-ready banking experiences for our customers.”

Dennis Gada, EVP and Global Head of Banking and Financial Services at Infosys, added: “Financial institutions today must modernise rapidly while delivering superior customer experiences. Our collaboration with Citizens supports their transition to an AI-first operating model, helping them become future-ready. By combining our deep financial services expertise with Infosys Topaz Fabric, we are enabling faster innovation and redefining what modern banking can deliver.”

The AI-first Innovation Hub also underscores India’s growing role as a global centre for advanced banking technology development, while highlighting Infosys’ capability in designing and delivering AI-enabled operating models for financial institutions worldwide.