Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Intel and SAP broaden partnership to power digital transformation

News
By Express Computer
0 0

Intel and SAP have announced a multi-year technology partnership focused on optimising Intel’s platforms, including Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Optane DC persistent memory, for SAP’s end-to-end enterprise software applications, including SAP S/4HANA.

The partnership is designed to employ Intel’s technologies to power SAP’s suite of business solutions and intelligent technologies, enabling enterprises to deploy high-performance, highly-optimised applications within the cloud, enterprise and at the edge.

A center of excellence (CoE) is also planned to be established, in which customers can evaluate, innovate and adopt technologies optimised by Intel and SAP.

“For more than a decade, Intel and SAP have engaged closely on developing differentiated breakthrough technologies that make organisations run more efficiently, and with today’s news, we will further accelerate our technology collaboration and grow the value that we deliver to our customers. Broadening our technology collaboration with SAP means our mutual customers will be able to achieve faster insights from the largest data challenges, delivering a competitive edge,” said Navin Shenoy, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group.

The joint Intel and SAP CoE is planned to include a dedicated team of professionals who will demonstrate to customers the ability of Intel and SAP technologies and provide strategic guidance on enabling their digital transformation.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement