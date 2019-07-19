Intel and SAP broaden partnership to power digital transformation

Intel and SAP have announced a multi-year technology partnership focused on optimising Intel’s platforms, including Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Optane DC persistent memory, for SAP’s end-to-end enterprise software applications, including SAP S/4HANA.

The partnership is designed to employ Intel’s technologies to power SAP’s suite of business solutions and intelligent technologies, enabling enterprises to deploy high-performance, highly-optimised applications within the cloud, enterprise and at the edge.

A center of excellence (CoE) is also planned to be established, in which customers can evaluate, innovate and adopt technologies optimised by Intel and SAP.

“For more than a decade, Intel and SAP have engaged closely on developing differentiated breakthrough technologies that make organisations run more efficiently, and with today’s news, we will further accelerate our technology collaboration and grow the value that we deliver to our customers. Broadening our technology collaboration with SAP means our mutual customers will be able to achieve faster insights from the largest data challenges, delivering a competitive edge,” said Navin Shenoy, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group.

The joint Intel and SAP CoE is planned to include a dedicated team of professionals who will demonstrate to customers the ability of Intel and SAP technologies and provide strategic guidance on enabling their digital transformation.

