Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Intellect Launches AI-Led Innovation Center in GIFT City

Intellect Launches AI-Led Innovation Center in GIFT City

NewsArtificial Intelligence (AI)
By Express Computer
0 9

Intellect Design Arena Ltd., a cloud-native, future-ready, multi-product Financial Technology company, proudly announces the inauguration of its cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) led innovation centre in GIFT City, an epic centre of Global Finance and IT.

Focus on advanced AI-led products: Intellect’s Gift City Centre will be the birthplace of next-gen decision-grade AI technology powered with eMACH.ai architecture for Global Financial Firms and is poised to catalyse the next wave of innovation in the financial technology world.

High-tech workforce: With an expansive 8000 sq.ft. area, the facility will host over 120 highly skilled Fintech engineers, driving innovation in the heart of GIFT City. The Fintech engineers will focus on developing and implementing Intellect’s cutting-edge eMACH.ai suite of technologies, positioning GIFT City as a hub for the evolution of decision-grade AI technology.

Global connectivity: The centre will connect fintech research engineers with eight global hub cities of New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Singapore, Melbourne, Chennai, and Mumbai. This interconnected network will amplify the impact of Intellect’s eMACH.ai suite of technologies.

Honouring the vision of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who envisions GIFT City as a “World Class Finance and IT Zone for India to provide services not only to India but to the entire World,” Intellect’s investment in GIFT City aligns seamlessly with the mission to create a global financial and technology hub and provide an ideal environment for Intellect’s innovative endeavours.

Arun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Intellect Design Arena Limited, expressed his excitement about the launch of the Intellect AI-led Innovation Centre in GIFT City, stating, “Intellect is proud to be part of this unprecedented ecosystem for crucial economic activities with its state-of-the-art financial and technology solutions and is in sync with the vision of the Government to create a world-class finance and IT Zone for India. It will provide services at a global scale way beyond the boundaries of India to the entire world. Intellect’s facility will benefit not only banks and insurance institutions, but its AI-led technologies will also cater to Global Business Service centres, International Exchanges, Global Brokerage firms, Private Equity firms, Capital Markets, and many other parts of the global financial ecosystem.”

He added, “This strategic move positions Intellect at the forefront of the global financial technology landscape. Our presence in GIFT City signifies not only a physical expansion but a deeper dedication to advancing the future of finance through AI-led technology powered by our signature eMACH.ai architecture.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image