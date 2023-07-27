Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  InVentry, UK-based technology solutions company acquires Hipla Tech

InVentry, UK-based technology solutions company acquires Hipla Tech

News
By Express Computer
0 2

UK-based global leader in technology solutions, InVentry has acquired Singapore-based Hipla Technologies, a pioneer in smart workplace management solutions. The acquisition is part of InVentry’s global expansion plan and will support their international growth strategy across both Singapore and India.

The acquisition will enhance InVentry’s product portfolio, helping to strengthen the company as a leading provider of smart workplace solutions, while also benefiting their existing customer base of over 10,000 organisations across education and business sectors, who will now have access to Hipla Technologies’ innovative solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Kaul, CEO of Hipla Technologies and the new company, said, “We are excited to become part of the InVentry family. The acquisition helps to strategically position Hipla Technologies for accelerated growth by giving it access to global markets and a larger product portfolio.”

New National Pension System (NPS) calculator: Save Rs 100/day to get up to Rs 57,000 per month
This acquisition is a significant milestone for both companies, strengthening their position in the dynamic “worktech” sector. Hipla Technologies’ expertise in smart office solutions, combined with InVentry’s global reach and extensive product offering, creates a powerful synergy that will drive innovation and transform the way businesses work around the world.

Also Read: 10 reasons why buying a house is better than renting

“This partnership will reaffirm the company’s commitment to providing smart technology and seamless experiences to all customers”, added Kaul.

It will also accelerate the development of new technologies that enable businesses to optimise workplace solutions, improve visitor experience, and increase operational efficiency. Hipla operates in the B2B and SaaS space across high-tech, energy tech, real estate, construction, and environmental sectors. Some of their customers include Prestige, People Strong, Whiteland, Sattva and ATS as well as various other leading brands.

“InVentry is excited to welcome Hipla Technologies to our family,” said Phil Lawson, Director of InVentry. “The acquisition fits perfectly with our growth strategy and positions us as a leader in the smart workplace industry. We believe Hipla Technologies’ expertise, combined with InVentry’s global reach and diverse product offering, will drive innovation and enable us to deliver unparalleled workplace solutions to businesses around the world.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image