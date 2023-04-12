ISACA Updates CMMI Model with Three New Domains That Help Organisations Improve Quality and Performance

In a tightening economic market, addressing enterprise performance can help organisations better weather challenges by reducing costs, creating efficiencies, and coming in on schedule while improving overall quality. ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration, or CMMI, has been doing just that for enterprises for more than three decades and is now out with a major model update with three new model domains—Data Management, People Management, and Virtual Work—that allow organisations even more flexibility to customize their CMMI adoption to their unique needs.

A mainstay in the performance improvement space for more than 30 years, CMMI practices have helped organisations worldwide elevate performance, improve quality, reduce inefficiencies, and better serve the needs of organisations and their customers. According to its most recent performance report, which tracks the real results of companies that use CMMI, CMMI-appraised organisations achieved an 81.3% success rate for their targeted objectives, improved productivity by up to 77%, and improved product quality by up to 80%. In this latest version, CMMI’s maturity model concept has been streamlined to allow organisations greater flexibility when adopting CMMI.

Data Management

The CMMI Data Management domain and practices enable organisations to organise and use data within the bounds of business requirements. It also provides guidance on verifying data integrity to drive effective decision-making and consistent communications to empower organisations to achieve performance goals.

People Management

The CMMI People Management domain and practices provide guidance to align an organisation’s workforce to its business objectives, and it empowers individuals and workgroups for success.

Virtual Work

The CMMI Virtual Work domain and practices include identifying, assessing, and addressing virtual, remote, and hybrid work needs, constraints, and flexible solutions in a systematic and consistent manner.

These three new domains join five existing ones: Development, Services, Supplier Management, Security, and Safety.

“The Indian IT sector is a significant contributor to the global economy generating billions of dollars annually. Indian companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises, have been at the forefront of CMMI process adoption, including a growing number that has been attaining CMMI Level 5 in the last few years. As Indian companies strive to continue to grow and retain their competitive edge, while managing the challenges of a virtual workforce and a slowdown in the global markets, adopting ISACA’s CMMI model with its eight distinct domains will enable them to add value to their contribution. ISACA has been working with over 1,450 leading organisations in India to support them with their CMMI adoption and with the new model, looks to expand this further in the year ahead.” – RV Raghu, ISACA Ambassador and Director, Versatilist Consulting India Pvt Ltd