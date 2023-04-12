Canon aims to accelerate growth in India trategy across domains, launches one of its kind ‘Live Office Infrastructure’ as a first step

Building on its success as one of the leading digital imaging solutions company, Canon India embarked upon the next phase of growth with the launch of a state-of-the-art Live Office in Mumbai to elevate the customer experiential journey. The latest development comes as part of its 2023 growth strategy ‘Transformation’ across domains. On its way of solidifying its industry leadership as a futuristic and innovative technology brand even further, the unique office infrastructure brings to force an integration of technology and experiences, while getting Canon’s entire ecosystem on one single platform for all its key stakeholders be it Employees, Partners or Customers. With India as one of the most important markets in Asia for Canon, the company regards this as a concrete step defining its success in the near future as it moves ahead to replicate the concept for its headquarters and regional branch offices spread across India.

As part of its corporate infrastructure pillar, Canon’s Live Office efforts are directed towards elevating the experiential aspect which is a step up from its other successful experiential formats like Image Square, PIXMA Zone, BIS Lounge, NVS experience centres. Dedicated to creating world class experiences, Canon will utilise this platform to demonstrate its global legacy, technological innovation and its complete 360-degree imaging portfolio. It will exhibit Canon’s expansive operating ecosystem comprising of cameras, printers, surveillance cameras, copiers, multi-functional devices and much more, under one cohesive platform.

Canon India has been witnessing a successful growth trajectory with year-on-year growth while showing utmost agility post pandemic by foraying into new avenues and building new customer segments. Besides ‘Corporate Infrastructure’, under ‘transformation’ as a key strategy for this year, Canon India will also revolutionize its product portfolio alongside organization workflows to supplement rapid growth plans.

Speaking about the announcement, Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, Canon India said, “As we look towards the future and embark on this next phase of growth with transformation at its core, we are looking at expansion across our product portfolio, revolutionizing experiences, and much more, to strengthen our legacy as a total hardware and software solutions provider. Through 25 glorious years in India, we have gained insight about unique customer patterns while also studying the changing dynamics of the industry moving towards a digital age. Understanding the importance of the India market, we have remained agile and innovative while leveraging the power of technology to drive growth and create new opportunities. As a testament to our commitment and to achieve a new pinnacle of transformation, we are excited to pioneer the launch of one of its kind Live Office concept in India.”

He further added, “With it, we are bringing everyone onto a single platform that weaves together the ideal synergy of technology to create experiences like never before. Live Office will showcase our entire portfolio of products and services as well as empower both customers and partners. We look forward to setting foot in this new direction and channelise how best we can continue delivering and delighting.”

For employees, the new space will provide a platform for maximizing creativity and collaboration by gaining first-hand feedback and insights into customers’ needs. On the other hand, customers and partners will gain a comprehensive understanding of Canon’s offerings while also connecting with the brand’s legacy of innovation, empowering them to make informed purchase decisions.

Over the years, customer experiences have emerged at the heart of a relationship between a business and its customers. With a sharp focus on every aspect of business and having entered many new business avenues, Canon India continues its promise of delivering exceptional products and solutions that meet the evolving needs of their customers, along with creating meaningful experiences.

Enclosed are the captions for the attached pictures-

ICB Zone : Canon India’s experiential imaging zone for customers and business partners at the newly launched Live Office, demonstrating the latest imaging marvels from Canon.

Printing Zone : Canon India’s experiential zone for customers and business partners at the newly launched Live Office, showcasing marquee products from Canon’s B2B and B2C printing portfolio.

Surveillance Zone : The experiential surveillance zone at Canon India’s new live office will educate customers and business partners on Canon’s latest surveillance cameras and video analytics capabilities.