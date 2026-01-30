Ishan Technologies announces ₹300 crore investment to expand AI-ready digital infrastructure across India

Ishan Technologies, recently completed 25 years of operations and announced a ₹300 crore investment roadmap to expand its AI-ready connectivity, sovereign cloud, cybersecurity, and platform-based digital infrastructure across India. The investment will deepen capabilities in metros, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and support expansion into new and emerging markets.

As India enters a phase defined by AI adoption, cloud interconnectivity, and stronger data governance, Ishan is transitioning from standalone telecom services to a unified platform-led model that integrates data networks, cloud interconnect, MPLS, SASE, and bandwidth-on-demand under a single umbrella. This approach enables enterprises and public institutions to operate secure, software-defined and scalable digital environments with improved resilience and transparency.

People remain central to Ishan’s growth strategy. The company employs 2,000+ professionals across engineering, network operations, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services, and plans to expand its workforce by 20% over the next 24 months, with a focus on strengthening regional talent pools.

Commenting on the milestone, Pinkesh Kotecha, Chairman & Managing Director, Ishan Technologies said, “Our journey has been about building digital infrastructure that creates meaningful connections and stands the test of time. As cloud becomes sovereign by necessity and networks move toward software-driven models in 2026, the real differentiator will be platforms that bring security, performance, and resilience together end-to-end. With investments in AI-led network optimisation, intelligent automation, and customer experience solutions, we are focused on making digital infrastructure more adaptive, efficient, and responsive to real business needs”

Founded in 2000, Ishan Technologies has evolved from a regional ISP into a trusted national technology partner operating across 100+ locations. Over the last two and a half decades, the company has built and operates critical digital infrastructure spanning owned fibre networks, a National Long Distance (NLD) licence, edge PoPs, carrier-grade platforms, and Rated 3 data centre capabilities.

Ishan is empanelled with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as a Cloud Service Provider, follows CMMI Level 3–certified delivery processes assessed by KPMG, and is empanelled under the IndiaAI initiative as a digital infrastructure provider, serving enterprises, governments, and institutions across India.

With a track record of mission-critical execution, the company has enabled several large and high-impact digital implementations across sectors including government, aviation, BFSI, and national digital platforms, supporting the country’s technology and policy priorities. The company’s strategy is aligned with India’s growing focus on digital sovereignty, secure infrastructure, and trusted domestic alternatives.

Headquartered in Gujarat, Ishan also sees the state emerging as a major hub for AI, digital infrastructure, and data-led industries over the next decade, offering a strategic base as India accelerates its digital and economic ambitions.

Looking ahead, Ishan has articulated a bold ambition for its next phase of growth, targeting a 10× scale in the coming 3–4 years as it moves from execution to platform excellence, while maintaining its commitment to customer experience, reliability, and trust across the ecosystem.