AI meets ERP: India Inc moves from intent to execution — But data gaps could decide the outcome

India’s enterprise technology landscape is not just evolving—it is accelerating into a new phase of execution. The latest survey by the Confederation of Indian Industry and Protiviti captures this shift with unusual clarity: AI-enabled ERP is no longer experimental. It is funded, prioritised, and increasingly tied to measurable business outcomes.

This momentum is not happening in isolation. Globally, enterprise AI adoption has surged to 78% of businesses using AI in at least one function, up sharply from just 21% in 2020, reflecting how quickly AI has moved into core operations.

From System of Record to Strategic Core

ERP itself is undergoing a structural redefinition. Traditionally designed to track transactions and enforce discipline, it is now being repositioned as a decision engine.

The CII–Protiviti study shows that 88% of leaders believe ERP must shift toward insight and innovation, while a majority envision it evolving into an “innovation engine” embedded with AI capabilities.

This aligns with broader global trends. The ERP market, already valued at over $77 billion in 2025, is projected to more than double to $157 billion by 2033, driven largely by demand for data-driven decision-making and AI integration.

What is changing is not just technology—but expectation. Enterprises now want ERP systems to move beyond reporting and into prediction, simulation, and action.

The Rise of Speed as a Business Metric

One of the most significant findings in the report is the shift in how value is defined.

Speed of decision-making has emerged as the top priority for 37% of organisations, overtaking cost reduction and revenue growth.

This reflects a deeper global pattern. AI adoption is increasingly tied to productivity and responsiveness, with enterprise investments focusing on faster execution cycles and real-time insights.

In effect, ERP is no longer just about efficiency. It is about decision velocity—how quickly an organisation can move from data to action.

Execution, Not Adoption, Is the Real Challenge

While adoption is rising, the real constraint is execution.

Recent industry reporting highlights that AI adoption is no longer the problem—execution and governance are, with enterprises struggling to manage uncontrolled AI usage and risks.

This directly mirrors the findings of the CII–Protiviti study. Despite strong strategic intent:

Only 14% report excellent data visibility

36% lack confidence in their data and technology fabric

Governance frameworks remain incomplete across many organisations

This gap between ambition and readiness is not theoretical. It is operational. Weak data foundations do not cause immediate system failure—but they degrade trust, accuracy, and adoption over time.

Investment Is Scaling—But So Are Expectations

The financial commitment to AI-enabled ERP is significant and growing.

The global AI-in-ERP market is projected to grow at over 26% CAGR, reaching between $46 billion and $58 billion over the next decade, depending on estimates.

At the same time, enterprises are tightening expectations. The survey shows that 75% of organisations expect ROI within 12–24 months, indicating a shift toward outcome-driven investment rather than long-term experimentation.

This creates a high-pressure environment where:

Investment cycles are shortening

Use cases must deliver quickly

Execution discipline becomes critical

Focused Use Cases Signal a Pragmatic Shift

Despite the breadth of AI possibilities, enterprises are concentrating on areas where value is immediate and measurable.

The survey identifies predictive supply chain resilience and finance automation as top priorities.

External data reinforces this direction. In manufacturing, predictive AI adoption has risen to nearly 48%, with investment shifting strongly toward supply chain planning and process optimisation.

This indicates a clear pattern: organisations are not pursuing AI broadly—they are deploying it where:

Data is structured

Impact is measurable

ROI can be demonstrated quickly

A Market Growing Fast—But Unevenly Prepared

The macro environment underscores the scale of transformation underway.

Global IT spending is expected to reach $6.31 trillion in 2026, driven significantly by AI investments.

At the same time, the AI-in-ERP segment alone is growing at over 27% CAGR, making it one of the fastest-expanding layers within enterprise technology.

Yet growth does not imply readiness. The survey highlights a market that is aligned in direction but uneven in execution capability.

The Real Differentiator: Execution Discipline

The strongest insight emerging from the data is not about technology—it is about discipline.

Enterprises are converging around a structured execution model, with 85% preferring a pilot → learn → scale approach over large, monolithic rollouts.

This reflects a recognition that AI-enabled ERP is not static. It evolves with data, usage, and feedback. Every pilot becomes both a deployment and a learning mechanism.

At the same time, organisations are increasingly linking success to business outcomes rather than system go-lives, marking a shift in how transformation itself is measured.

A Defining Moment for Enterprise Leadership

The convergence of AI and ERP is no longer a future scenario—it is actively reshaping enterprise operating models.

The data presents a clear picture:

Adoption is widespread and accelerating

Investment is significant and time-bound

Use cases are focused and outcome-driven

But readiness—particularly in data and governance—remains uneven

In this context, competitive advantage will not come from adopting AI faster. It will come from executing it better.

The organisations that succeed will be those that align ambition with capability—building strong data foundations, enforcing governance, and scaling only what delivers measurable value.

The shift is already underway. The real question now is not who adopts AI-enabled ERP—but who can make it work at scale.