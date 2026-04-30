Adapt to change and scale the business with composable MarTech

By Bindya S Raj, VP, Delivery Head, Digital Experience, Infosys

Monolithic “one-platform-fits-all” marketing solutions promised simplicity but couldn’t keep up with change. Bespoke tools met individual requirements but cost time and money to build. And sprawling point solutions introduced complexity – integration and security challenges, among others: MarTech solutions proliferated from about 150 in 2011 to more than 15,000 in 2025. Rather than boosting performance, this resulted in fragmented systems and data silos standing in the way of campaign execution. Little wonder then that many organizations feel overwhelmed by these developments.

But now, composable MarTech is emerging as a perfect solution, or at least among the very best that marketers have had so far. Offering a range of best-of-breed, specialized, and interoperable components that organizations can assemble at will, it promises flexibility and speed-to-market, minus onerous costs and vendor lock-ins. With enterprise silos breaking down, companies can integrate marketing, commerce, and service operations to adapt faster to their changing environments, scale at their own pace, stagger investments according to business priorities, and transform disjointed interactions into unified, customer-centric experiences.

Modernize at MACH speed

Composable MarTech follows MACH (microservices, API-first, cloud-native, headless) architectural principles. Modular microservices enable enterprises to update and scale business capabilities quickly and independently. The API-first design allows various components, such as journey orchestration, campaign management, payments, and checkout, to be integrated with other systems. Cloud allows compute, storage, and networking resources to be provisioned and scaled up or down on demand, while headless architecture decouples the customer-facing front-end from back-end services, so that brands can modify designs and features or try new ideas at the front-end without waiting for back-end releases. Further, the addition of artificial intelligence capabilities supports automation and personalization to enhance efficiency and engagement.

Leveraging a microservices engine on AWS cloud, a wellness brand adopted multiple components including subscription and promotion management, personalization, and social commerce to roll out hyper-personalized offers in more than 40 countries within just 24 months.

Another great use-case for composable platforms is the loyalty program. Brands can plug in relevant components, such as a rewards engine – without overhauling their entire systems – to deliver consistent, seamless, and real-time omnichannel experiences. This means that as soon as customers purchase a product on one channel, they receive (say) a complementary offer or bonus points, which they can access on every channel. When physical and digital touchpoints sync in this manner, brands gain not only revenue opportunities but also customer loyalty and trust. Starbucks is a good example: using a proprietary AI-powered personalization system, the company delivers customized offers and experiences to its rewards program members to boost enrollment and engagement.

One stack, many benefits

Agility, adaptability, flexibility, and efficiency are key benefits of composable architecture, but they are not the only ones. By allowing individual components to be updated as and when required, a composable platform future-proofs companies from technological obsolescence. As the MarTech stack scales alongside the business, it enables it to evolve, accommodate increasing demands, and sustain growth without a major technology overhaul or disruption to existing systems. At a broader level, composable MarTech nudges organizations towards a “compound marketing” model where they can rapidly test, re-test, phase out, and adopt tools to constantly improve performance and supercharge growth.

Systematic and incremental approach

Shifting from a monolithic software suite to a composable platform is a strategic move that requires careful planning. As a first step, marketers should audit the current tech stack to identify problem areas – integration bottlenecks, redundant or unused features, friction points, and so on. Business outcomes should be established before choosing the technology platform. A robust data foundation is essential.

An incremental “crawl, walk, run” approach allows organizations to safely migrate to composable architecture in manageable steps; it unlocks the full benefits of composable MarTech – from flexibility to scalability to cost efficiency – while tempering transformation risks. A shared governance policy is necessary for balancing diverse needs, such as IT stability and marketing speed, and for enforcing clear accountability in a multi-component (vendor) scenario.

With the right technology stack, implementation approach, and strategic partner, marketers can successfully transition to a modern, composable MarTech platform to become faster, smarter, adaptable, and gain further competitive edge.