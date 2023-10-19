Kapture CX collaborates with Nana Direct to offer an immersive customer experience

Nana Direct- Saudi Arabia-based one of the most trusted online grocery shopping apps is dedicated to redefining the grocery delivery concept for consumers across the region. It

has recently onboarded Kapture CX- a renowned SaaS-based Customer Experience platform in India to develop a roadmap to automate and scale its customer support system, offering a seamless customer experience to all its users.

Developed by a team of ambitious Saudi youth who aspire to build a sophisticated shopping and delivery system, Nana Direct streamlines the online grocery shopping journey with the highest–quality products and the fastest delivery solution.

The company has acquired a phenomenal user base that results in a substantial influx in the number of tickets raised, forcing the company to onboard an increased number of customer agents and meet the unprecedented rise in volume. With the integration of Kapture, Nana Direct aims to expand its support system without impacting the key contact center metrics like average handling time, response times and customer happiness metrics like CSAT rates.

Elated about this dynamic partnership with Nana Direct, Sheshgiri Kamath, CEO and Co-Founder of Kapture CX said, “As a comprehensive CX platform, Kapture helps Nana Direct to scale its contact center operations without compromising the customer satisfaction scores. Quick commerce is one of our focus verticals and we are honored that the company has entrusted us to deliver an authentic customer experience that contributes to their growing customer ecosystem. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”

Kapture CX’s advanced automation focuses on an omnichannel ticketing mechanism and chatbot to streamline the resolution process, further enhancing the overall customer experience. The platform seamlessly integrates with Nana Direct’s diverse touch points including Emails, WhatsApp, Call management, and all other systems involved in the customer resolution process. Subsequently, this has led to a considerable drop in support tickets, indicating the majority of the support queries are being resolved without customer support interaction.

Delighted with the collaboration, Mohammed Almadani, Senior Manager Customer support of Nana Direct said, “We are happy with Kapture CX. The number of agents that were required to manage the inflow of tickets was high, but with Kapture our contact rate has decreased, indicating that customers don’t need to interact with the support to resolve many issues. It’s easy for the agents now to support many customers at the same moment. It’s an amazing omnichannel platform and we are sure we will continue to have more benefits from the platform.”

In a digitally driven market landscape, Kapture CX enables customer centricity by bringing hyper- personalised capabilities for Nana Direct. By providing highly tailored solutions to its extensive customer base, the company is able to automate the customer support and resolution process, indicating most customer queries are resolved without interacting with customer support agents.

Kapture provides a dedicated account manager for its clientele, who instantly connects with the user for any immediate issues or modifications and offers resolute solutions for the same. The SaaS-based CX company also conducts routine site visits to interact with the end user and be cognizant of their challenges.