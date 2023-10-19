Samsung Semiconductor India Research and Indian Institute of Science collaborate to drive research on quantum technologies

Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) has collaborated with The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to help set up a unique Quantum Technology Lab. This is an effort towards SSIR’s CSR commitment and aims to provide research and training support opportunities to dozens of faculty members and hundreds of students pursuing higher education – both in IISc and in other educational institutions– particularly in the fields of physics, engineering, computer science, and mathematics every year. Led by Prof Mayank Shrivastava, Associate Professor in Department of Electronic Systems Engineering (DESE), the lab aims to be a pioneering facility dedicated to advanced quantum technologies.

The MoU was exchanged between Balajee Sowrirajan, CVP & MD at SSIR, and Prof Govindan Rangarajan, Director of IISc. The lab will serve as a center for technological innovation, manpower training, and collaboration with national and international quantum research institutions. With a focus on building indigenous quantum technologies, it will significantly contribute to build local development and putting India’s research innovations on the international map.

“Our partnership with IISc for the establishment of the Quantum Technology Lab is to spearhead breakthroughs in quantum technologies, by empowering skilled workforce, fostering a collaborative innovation, strengthening national competitiveness, and transforming industries with significant societal impact. The technology scale-up will propel India’s focus on quantum innovation and excellence in the global technology landscape”, said Balajee Sowrirajan, CVP & MD of SSIR.

The lab will provide students pursuing higher education, particularly in the field of physics, engineering, computer science, and mathematics, unparalleled opportunities for hands-on training, research experience, and skill development in quantum technologies, thereby enhancing their employability and career prospects. Researchers and scientists engaged in quantum research will benefit from the advanced infrastructure, collaborative environment, and access to cutting-edge resources, enabling them to push the boundaries of knowledge and make significant contributions to the field. Additionally, it will also support and provide resources for faculty members from other colleges and institutions who are unable to indulge in capital-intensive research.

Prof Govindan Rangarajan from IISc shared his thoughts on this partnership, stating, “IISc has emerged as a leading hub for quantum technologies research. This new Quantum Technology Lab at IISc highlights our commitment to emerging and futuristic research threads. This collaboration with SSIR will strengthen the Institute’s cutting-edge infrastructure and expertise, providing our students and researchers with a unique opportunity to explore the limitless possibilities of quantum technologies.”

The Quantum Technology Lab will integrate cryogenic control chip with qubits, single photon sources, and detectors, and address reliability challenges in quantum technologies. The lab will provide a platform for interdisciplinary research, industry collaborations, and the exchange of knowledge, which will cultivate a dynamic ecosystem for innovation. Its significance will extend beyond the advancement of scientific understanding, and will empower India to compete globally and harness the power of quantum technologies for socio-economic growth.