Kapture CX Partners with TrustSignal to Deliver a Seamless Integrated SaaS Solution

Kapture CX, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with TrustSignal, a pioneer in trust-building technologies, to offer a comprehensive and integrated SaaS solution to businesses worldwide.

This collaboration brings together Kapture CX’s cutting-edge customer experience management platform with TrustSignal’s innovative technology designed to enhance trust and credibility for businesses across various industries. The integrated solution aims to empower companies to build stronger customer relationships, drive trust, and foster loyalty in an increasingly competitive market landscape.

Kapture CX’s robust suite of tools enables businesses to gain deep insights into customer feedback, streamline interactions, and deliver personalized experiences at scale. By integrating TrustSignal’s expertise in building credibility through social proof and trust indicators, businesses utilizing the joint solution can strengthen their online presence, establish credibility, and boost conversions.

“We are thrilled to partner with TrustSignal to offer a seamless solution that combines the power of customer experience management with trust-building technology,” said Arghya Bhattacharya, VP Alliances at Kapture CX. “In today’s digital ecosystem, trust plays a pivotal role in shaping customer perceptions. This partnership allows us to equip businesses with the tools they need to enhance trust, engage customers effectively, and drive sustainable growth” further added.

TrustSignal’s platform leverages social proof, customer testimonials, and real-time data to showcase trust indicators that resonate with today’s consumers, fostering an environment of transparency and reliability.

“Partnering with Kapture CX aligns perfectly with our mission to empower businesses to establish trust and credibility,” said Arbaz Khan, Sr. Manager – Growth & Retention at TrustSignal. “The synergy between our technologies will provide businesses with a holistic solution to not only manage customer experiences but also to enhance their credibility, ultimately leading to increased customer satisfaction and business success.”

This strategic alliance signifies a commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and the delivery of solutions that drive tangible results for businesses looking to excel in today’s competitive market.

