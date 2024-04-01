Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Kaspersky: Local threats continue to haunt businesses in India

Kaspersky: Local threats continue to haunt businesses in India

News
By Express Computer
0 2

2023 witnessed over 17 million local threats that targeted organisations in India. This is according to the latest data from global cybersecurity company, Kaspersky. Business solutions from Kaspersky blocked a total of 17,500,000 local infections from January to December last year.

Statistics on local infections of user computers are an important indicator of the overall cyber threat landscape. They include objects that penetrated the target computer through infecting files or removable media or initially made their way onto the computer in non-open form (for example, programs in complex installers, encrypted files, etc.).

These statistics are produced by Kaspersky security solutions scans of files on the hard drive at the moment they were created or accessed, as well as the results of scanning removable storage media. Even though global threats were on the rise over the past year (individual and business segments combined), India registered a slight decline in the number of local threats detected and blocked on corporate devices with Kaspersky business solutions.

“In India, rapid digitalisation is driving organisations to adopt new IT and OT systems and infrastructure, connected devices, platforms, and technologies. While this is good for business growth and productivity, it also creates a bigger surface of potential attacks whether through online or offline methods. Industry segments like manufacturing, financial organisations, media, retail, and e-commerce companies are most vulnerable here. Businesses from all across different sectors must focus on building a holistic cyber defense with the right cyber security tools and Cyber Immunity strategy against the ever-evolving and sophisticated attacks and threats,” explains Adrian Hia, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky.

Protection against local attacks not only requires a security solution capable of treating infected objects but also a firewall, anti-rootkit functionality and control over removable devices. By scanning systems with robust security solutions, organisations can prevent the spread of malware through files or removable media. Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business allows organisations to scan removable drives that are connected to your computer for malware.

Kaspersky also offers an integrated software solution that includes a set of functions for event monitoring and management, Kaspersky Unified Monitoring and Analysis Platform (KUMA). A unified console for monitoring and analysing information security incidents, KUMA can be used as a log management system and as a full-fledged SIEM system.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image