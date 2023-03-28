Kaspersky’s Antidrone Solution wins Aegis Graham Bell Awards for ‘Innovation in Cyber Security’ 

Kaspersky, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, has been awarded the prestigious Aegis Graham Bell Awards in the ‘Innovation in Cyber Security’ category for their innovative Antidrone Solution. The award is an homage to the father of telephony, Alexander Graham Bell, and the 13th edition is supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; NITI Aayog and Skill India, Government of India.

The Aegis Graham Bell Awards is one of the largest innovation awards in India. Kaspersky’s Antidrone Solution stood out from the competition and was nominated for its cutting-edge technology that addresses the growing threats and risks of civilian drones in the cybersecurity landscape.

“We are honored to receive the Aegis Graham Bell Awards for Innovation in Cyber Security,” said Dipesh Kaura, General Manager for South Asia at Kaspersky. “Our Antidrone Solution is a testament to Kaspersky’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that address the ever-evolving threat landscape. This award validates our efforts and motivates us to continue our mission to protect our customers from the latest cybersecurity and physical threats.”

“We aimed to create a technology providing cyber and physical security to all global market players, and this award is a validation of our efforts. We believe that Kaspersky Antidrone Solution will play a significant role in securing critical infrastructure, public safety and airports from risks of using drones and will contribute to building of safer world in the future,” Vladimir Turov, Head and Co-founder of Kaspersky Antidrone added.

Kaspersky’s Antidrone Solution is a comprehensive system that detects, identifies, and neutralizes drones that pose a security or physical threat. It is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including AI algorithms and neural networks, which enable it to detect even the most advanced drones. The solution can be deployed in various settings, including critical infrastructure, public events, and commercial facilities, and it can be tailored to meet specific security needs.

“We are thrilled to recognize Kaspersky’s Antidrone Solution at the 13th Aegis Graham Bell Awards for Innovation in Cyber Security,” said Bhupesh Daheria, CEO Aegis School of Data Science; Founder, Aegis Graham Bell Awards. “Kaspersky’s innovative technology addresses a critical need in the cybersecurity landscape, and we are hopeful that it will make a significant contribution to securing critical infrastructure and public safety.”

Kaspersky has a strong track record of delivering innovative solutions that address the most complex cybersecurity challenges. The Aegis Graham Bell Awards is a demonstration of the company’s commitment to excellence and underscores its position as a global leader in cybersecurity.