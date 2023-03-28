InCruiter partners with Taggd to streamline hiring and expand the workforce in India

InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider, has partnered with Taggd, a subsidiary of PeopleStrong, to expedite its hiring process. As part of this collaboration, InCruiter has equipped the company with its hero product, Interview-as-a-Service (IaaS), to seamlessly conduct interviews and shortlist the best talents for various IT and Non-IT roles have gradually boosted the Taggd employee headcount.

By leveraging this alliance, Taggd has successfully conducted around 900 interviews in the last one and a half months and has significantly benefited from the outstanding results. The IaaS platform has helped Taggd scale up its operations, recording exponential growth, which is no less than a milestone for the company.

Anil Agarwal, CEO & Co-Founder InCruiter said, “We are happy to collaborate with Taggd and add value to their business. It has been a great experience for us to work with their team in finding top talents, boosting their hiring process by 1.5X, and streamlining their recruitment process. With this partnership, we also got the opportunity to expand our customer base, making this synergy a win-win for both of us. We will continue to associate with more players in the future with an intent to make their hiring journeys smooth and hassle-free.”

Taggd President, Mr. Devashish Sharma, said, “We are delighted to join hands with a leading Interview as a Service partner like InCruiter that has been doing a phenomenal job in this domain. Through IaaS, we have brought great talents to strengthen our existing teams and scale our operations to new heights. We look forward to this synergy and hope to benefit each other in the coming months.”