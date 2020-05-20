Kolkata Police deploys hi-tech surveillance equipment to secure the city

Read Article

The Kolkata Police Department is deploying over 800 Fixed and PTZ (Pan, Tilt, Zoom) surveillance cameras across the city. These cameras help in tracking vehicles and check for loopholes in the traffic management system on a real time basis round the clock. It is being used for crowd control and management and identifying miscreants in public rallies and demonstrations. Additionally, the hi-tech surveillance has helped them optimise bandwidth and overall storage requirements of the mass video produced 24X7. This, in return, will help them track, monitor, and analyse the video feed for detecting criminal activities, traffic violations, and road conditions whenever needed.

The cameras are installed around the Salt Lake area and prime junctions of Kolkata city. The HD quality and number plate recognition cameras will be used to bring down incidents of traffic violations in the prime junctions of the city and an instant action can be taken to reduce the crime rate. The cameras and number plate recognition works because the application runs on the camera as part of the edge analytics. Hence Kolkata Police is using the entire surveillance kit – the cameras, analytics, applications, video management solutions, to look into the video, and analyse it to monitor the city better. Prior to this installation, Kolkata police was not equipped with, high tech surveillance cameras. They were doing it very traditionally.

“We have partnered with other state governments and had been in association with many smart city projects across the country like Kolhapur, Nanded, Karnal, Junagarh, Bhavnagar to name a few. Apart from Kolkata Police, we are also partnering with Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar, which is a medical college under KiiT University with super speciality hospital of 2000 bed and is the largest surveillance system deployed in any healthcare facilities in India. It uses high quality video surveillance systems/equipment from Axis Communications, both for inside and outside surveillance of the premises,” says Sudhindra Holla, Director – India SAARC, Axis Communications.

The Salt Lake Stadium, officially known as Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, has also used Fixed and PTZ 4K cameras from Axis Communications. These cameras are equipped to see image in variable light conditions, incident detection like filter mischievous elements in the crowd and help in monitoring the perimeter and in the gallery. “System uptime was another requirement from the customer and with the help of Axis Lightfinder and Forensic WDR that helps in capturing image in any light condition, has helped in supplementing the installation. The requirement was to offer global standard surveillance for FIFA U-17 World Cup, in 2017, at any light condition with high quality images from both entry and exit, and we had successfully implemented the same,” explains Holla.

Also, the Emami group has installed over 200 Fixed and Dome cameras from Axis Communication for ensuring the safety of the staff and facility and premises of the manufacturing unit to protect their products and to check the safety of the processes. This will also ensure that all the commercial processes are seamless and glitch free.

