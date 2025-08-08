Kyndryl and Nova intelligence announce strategic collaboration to accelerate SAP transformation for customers

Kyndryl announced a strategic collaboration with Nova Intelligence, a pioneer of multi-agent AI solutions for SAP Clean Core modernisation, to accelerate AI-driven SAP digital transformation projects for customers.

Under the partnership, Kyndryl will couple its SAP modernisation and data transformation services with Nova Intelligence’s agentic AI solutions to support enterprise customers with their SAP Cloud ERP (previously SAP S/4HANA) transformations—including migrating to SAP Cloud ERP and modernising existing SAP Cloud ERP systems to align with SAP Clean Core principles—more quickly and cost-effectively.

Kyndryl and Nova Intelligence’s collaboration will further support customers on their SAP Clean Core journey by transforming legacy custom code into modernised and compliant applications. Kyndryl will also leverage Nova Intelligence’s agentic AI capabilities to document and analyse custom code and to discover, build and test modernised, Clean Core compliant, end-to-end solutions.

“Kyndryl’s collaboration with Nova Intelligence deepens and expands our SAP modernisation services to continue meeting customers at every stage of their digital transformation journey,” said Michael Bradshaw, Kyndryl’s Global Applications, Data and AI Practice Leader. “By leveraging the Nova Intelligence AI agents, Kyndryl is expanding its ability to quickly and efficiently guide customers in migrating to SAP Cloud ERP, while also positioning them to harness future iterations of SAP to support their business goals.”

“Kyndryl’s comprehensive SAP expertise, end-to-end services and first-hand experience in applying Nova Intelligence to its own SAP applications positions them as an ideal technology services partner to bring our technology to customers,” said Emma Qian, Nova Intelligence’s Chief Executive Officer. “Through our partnership, we’ll support more customers in accelerating their Clean Core journey in a cost-effective manner.”

The Nova Intelligence AI agents can significantly accelerate the documentation, simplification, generation and unit testing of custom code. Combined with Kyndryl’s SAP modernisation services, the technology supports customers in achieving Clean Core compliance, reducing risk and preparing for current and future SAP capabilities while continuing to maintain business continuity.

In support of its own digital transformation, Kyndryl leveraged Nova Intelligence AI agents to modernise two of its mission-critical legacy SAP custom applications, which significantly reduced manual development work and transformation costs.

Since being announced as a RISE with SAP delivery partner in July 2024, Kyndryl has applied its comprehensive SAP services to provide customers with end-to-end support on their SAP Cloud ERP transformation journeys. Kyndryl’s collaboration with Nova Intelligence, along with its Data Transformation Suite, enables the Company to provide deeper guidance and support to customers on their SAP journeys.