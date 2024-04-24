Express Computer

Lenovo announces LISSA: New AI-powered capability that helps businesses reduce IT footprint

By Sayantan Mondal
A new Lenovo AI-powered sustainability engine empowers businesses to help make more data-driven and sustainable IT buying decisions. Lenovo’s Intelligent Sustainability Solutions Advisor (LISSA) gives customers actionable sustainability insights to understand their estimated emissions impact across their IT lifecycle and deploy customised solutions that align with their sustainability goals. Through Generative AI, LISSA offers visibility into the estimated carbon emissions associated with various Lenovo sustainability solutions such as TruScale Device as a Service (DaaS), Asset Recovery, packaging efficiencies, lower-carbon shipping options, lifecycle extensions, certified refurbishment, and more.

Additionally, LISSA helps to simulate multiple solution pathways and identify potential emissions reduction opportunities to support the customer’s IT decarbonisation goals in the digital workplace.

In a recent survey, 87% of executives indicated they believe AI enables the potential to address climate issues, unlocks insights that could help mitigate global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and opens new pathways for climate action. With faster access to IT sustainability insights and Gen-AI powered recommendations, Lenovo can help businesses develop IT decarbonisation pathways with measurable sustainability outcomes.

“At Lenovo, we’re keen to underscore that sustainability is a business imperative and top of mind among leaders across all industries,” said Claudia Contreras, Executive Director of Global Sustainability Services for Lenovo. “A new capability in our growing sustainability portfolio, LISSA arms customers with data and AI-powered recommendations to guide their IT purchasing decisions. By bringing sustainability attributes front and centre, we enable customers to unlock potential emission reduction opportunities and deploy IT solutions that help drive sustainability goals.”

Lenovo is committed to achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2050, with science-based targets validated through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Net-Zero Standard. Through LISSA, Lenovo is also working to empower customers to make more sustainable IT choices backed by data and help drive measurable outcomes.

“There is no one defined path; each customer is on their unique sustainability journey and needs access to data to measure progress. Lenovo aims to help customers make real progress with data-led sustainability insights. AI-enabled recommendations and data intelligence will help plan and optimise IT investments with sustainability in mind. Lenovo can help organisations of any size compare multiple IT solutions in real-time, design an end-to-end IT solution that fits budget, computing, and help support sustainability goals,” Contreras said.

Sayantan Mondal

Sayantan is a Correspondent at Express Computer and CRN India, The Indian Express Group. His interest lies in technology and innovation across all industries. Sayantan holds a Masters degree in Media and International Conflicts from University College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland and a Bachelors degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University Kolkata, Kolkata, India.

