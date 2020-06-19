Lenovo Delivers Business Intelligence with Solutions Purpose-Built for Analytics and AI Workloads

Read Article

Today, Lenovo Data Center Group (DCG) announced new flexible solutions to empower customers to simplify common data management challenges. DCG is announcing the launch of the ThinkSystem SR860 V2 and SR850 V2 servers, which now features 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with enhanced support for SAP HANA based on Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series. In addition, Lenovo is announcing new remote deployment service offerings for the ThinkSystem DM7100 storage systems. This announcement is further supported by Lenovo being awarded #1 in server reliability for seven years running.

With these new offerings, customers can more easily navigate complex data management needs to deliver actionable business intelligence through artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics while getting maximum results when combined with business applications like SAP HANA.

Many industries are faced with the ever-increasing challenge of having to analyze greater volumes of data, maintain the velocity of the data being transacted and support the variety of the data being collected and stored. Without proper storage and processing capabilities, organizations are missing critical insights about their customers and business, while others experience bottlenecks due to a variety of data types that need to be analyzed, categorized and more quickly utilized to drive business value. Finally, the insights that come from data have definitive time limits, so the faster that systems can handle data, the greater amount of value that can be extracted.

“The constant change in information and ever-evolving needs of customers means there must be faster and more efficient solutions to turn data into information that empowers businesses,” said Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of Server, Storage and Software Defined Infrastructure, Lenovo Data Center Group. “Our new ThinkSystem servers are designed to enhance mission-critical applications like SAP HANA and accelerate next-generation workloads like AI, analytics and machine learning, enabling mission-critical performance and reliability for all data centers and maximum business value for our customers.”

