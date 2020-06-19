Scaler Academy launches ‘Scaler Plus’, an executive programme for future tech leaders

Read Article

Scaler Academy by InterviewBit, an ed-tech start-up helping engineers be job-ready, has launched a new executive tech programme – Scaler Plus, for software engineers to boost their journey to tech leadership roles. Tech leaders and CTO’s from the industry will act as mentors, instructors, as well as career coaches. The program aims to groom the future tech leaders for India and the world.

Software engineers with a minimum of 2 years experience will be eligible to enroll for Scaler Plus. The course will run for a duration of 9 months. The syllabus will cover topics such as Low-Level Design and High-Level Design in great depth in a completely hands-on manner. The course will also cover Software Cybersecurity, Product Management, and Engineering Management.

According to a survey conducted by Scaler Academy, 88% of all respondents working in FAANG companies feel that system design is a skill crucial for career growth. The focused study also finds that 64% of respondents would like to build their problem-solving skills. Further, these respondents rated themselves low on their knowledge on team handling, designing large scale systems, and understanding design paradigms and principles. Further, a focused conversation with a select group of respondents from the survey reveals that ‘Software Architect’ (72%) and ‘Engineering Manager’ (23%) are seen as the main career goals to achieve in the next four years by the participants. A majority of these respondents (91%) also stated that architecting large scale systems is the most crucial skill to accumulate. In order to address these demands from software professionals, Scaler Academy has curated the Scaler Plus course around four key objectives, which will help each learner:

Become a software architect at the backend

Become a software architect at the frontend

Become an Engineering Manager

Speaking on the launch of the new offering, Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-Founder, InterviewBit & Scaler Academy said “We are pleased to offer this programme to working professionals and be a part of their growth story. We look forward to the impact such courses can have on a professional’s career trajectory and are confident that executive programs such as Scaler Plus will enable the future tech leaders of tomorrow to excel in their careers.”

Anshuman Singh, Co-Founder, InterviewBit & Scaler Academy said “With the introduction of Scaler Plus, we are keen to make an impact on the careers of aspiring software engineers and ensure that they are able to reach their full potential. We hope to create a lifelong system of learning and fully enrich the lives of those who join us on this journey.”

Interestingly, 44% of the survey respondents said they would be willing to spend 5-10 hours per week on upskilling themselves and acquiring new skills, with 32% being willing to spend 10-15 hours per week on building up their skills. Consequently, Scaler Plus program has been created in a way to enable software professionals to upskill themselves and advance in their current roles to tech leadership positions.

Survey Methodology: Scaler Academy conducted a survey with 1400 participants between the age groups of 24-29 across cities such as Bangalore (39%), Hyderabad (28%) and Delhi NCR (11%), with around 22% of the participants being from an undetermined location. Further to this, a focused conversation was conducted with 191 randomly selected participants of the earlier sample.

