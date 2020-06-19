VMware gets industry support for VMinclusion Taara

Read Article

VMinclusion Taara, an up-skilling programs, that aims to help women restart their careers after a break has recently reached a new milestone of 6,000+ registrations. The program that trains women in latest digital transformation technologies which include Cloud Management & Automation, Data Center Virtualization, Networking and Digital Workplaces is now supported by more industry partners with the latest addition of NTT Ltd.

As the program is now more than a year old, several women have reached advanced stage of the curriculum and have received employment.

NTT Ltd., one of VMware’s leading partners in Asia Pacifc and Japan has come forward to support the program in India, and create greater awareness for improving female representation for women in tech. The company will also consider evaluating talent coming from VMinclusion Taara program to help more women return to work.

“India has one of the highest number of STEM graduates globally and yet the number of women dropping out of work is staggering. I am thrilled that industry leaders such as NTT Ltd. are coming forth to help us in supporting these women. The fact that the program has had such a great response in India, reinforces our belief about how most women on career breaks are looking for the training and the right opportunity to rejoin work.” said Duncan Hewett, senior vice president & GM, APJ, VMware.

“We believe that diversity in the technology sector is key to our success. We consider it our responsibility to encourage and ensure women who have had to leave the industry, are given every opportunity to return. We are delighted to be a part of the VMinclusion Taara journey, to help women build skills in the latest technology trends. VMinclusion Taara provides the training for free with flexible timelines. NTT Ltd’s partnership with VMware will reinforce this vision and support more women to return to our industry.” said John Lombard, CEO, Asia Pacific at NTT Ltd.

In October 2018, VMware announced VMinclusion Taara to address the increasing gender gap in the technology sector. The courses listed in this program are free of cost. Keeping in mind that the women participating in Taara may have other life commitments to attend to, all the training is delivered online. Any woman, who is a citizen of India and residing in the territorial jurisdiction of India can join the VMinclusion Taara program to retrain in the latest digital transformation technologies and become a VMware certified professional. Some experience or education in the field of Information Technology (IT) is preferred. However, this is not a limiting criteria for a woman who wants to learn and build a new career in IT. VMinclusion Taara equips women with foundation-level training courses on digital business transformation. Candidates can expect to cover cutting-edge cloud technologies like networking, virtualization, data center, storage and security. Any female citizen of India who has taken a career break of 6 months or more is eligible to apply for this program. Any woman who has completed her graduation at least 6 months ago, and not found employment yet can also enroll for the VMinclusion Taara program to become a VMware Certified Professional. NTT Ltd. Partners is the latest organisation to offer support to VMware’s VMinclusion Taara. Several key organizations like State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Cognizant have supported this program and will be open to considering women being certified on VMware’s digital transformation solutions for relevant openings within their organisations.

