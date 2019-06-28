Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Lenovo launches its first 5G smartphone

News
By IANS
(Image source: Weibo)
0 12

Chinese technology giant Lenovo has launched its first 5G-enabled smartphone ”Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G Edition” at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2019 in Shanghai, China. The smartphone has the same hardware as its non-5G variant, except that it also comes with Qualcomm”s Snapdragon X50 modem to enable 5G connectivity, news portal GSM Arena reported.

The phone features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and HDR10 support. Under the hood, the handset has Qualcomm”s latest Snapdragon 855 SoC, aided by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Software-wise, the handset has ZUI 11 which is based on Android Pie.

The device houses a 48MP primary sensor, accompanied by three more cameras including a 16MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, there”s a 32MP camera.

Powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, it also has a Hyper Video feature that capture videos with superior quality. The connectivity features include dual-band WiFi, 5G LTE, dual GPS, USB Type-C, dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IANS
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement