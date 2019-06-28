Lenovo launches its first 5G smartphone

Chinese technology giant Lenovo has launched its first 5G-enabled smartphone ”Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G Edition” at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2019 in Shanghai, China. The smartphone has the same hardware as its non-5G variant, except that it also comes with Qualcomm”s Snapdragon X50 modem to enable 5G connectivity, news portal GSM Arena reported.

The phone features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and HDR10 support. Under the hood, the handset has Qualcomm”s latest Snapdragon 855 SoC, aided by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Software-wise, the handset has ZUI 11 which is based on Android Pie.

The device houses a 48MP primary sensor, accompanied by three more cameras including a 16MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, there”s a 32MP camera.

Powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, it also has a Hyper Video feature that capture videos with superior quality. The connectivity features include dual-band WiFi, 5G LTE, dual GPS, USB Type-C, dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.

