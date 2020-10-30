Lenovo Tech World explores new frontiers of technology

Read Article

From showcasing the world’s first foldable PC to unveiling new innovations, the two-day virtual Lenovo Tech World event ending on Thursday explored some of the most exciting and essential frontiers of technology.

The technology giant utilised the event to showcase how it is building new technological ecosystems and service-led solutions for the future.

“Technology not only provides solutions, but ignites hope, inspires possibilities, and confirms that human intelligence can make a difference in a chaotic world,” said Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang.

“As we see the smartification of classrooms, workspaces, and even cities take place worldwide, Lenovo is committed to providing the products, services and solutions equipped with core technologies like artificial intelligence, cloud/edge computing and augmented reality,” said Gianfranco Lanci, Lenovo President and COO.

Some of this technology, including the versatile ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 i’s integrated wireless earbuds for instant collaboration or the ThinkBook 14s Yoga i’s Smart Pen, intelligently adapts to the user’s behaviour.

Others, like the ThinkPad X1 Fold, offer an entirely new and portable form factor to reimagine productivity on the go.

As remote collaboration continues to shape how we work amid the Covid-19 crisis, there is also no lack of tools for agile collaboration.

Lenovo said its ThinkSmart lineup offers an elegant solution.

The ThinkSmart View offers a dedicated meeting hub, freeing your PC (and any extra monitors) to support note-taking or multitasking.

With one press, users join video or audio calls or review calendars with a compact and connected device.

In a new era of dispersed workforces and increased vulnerabilities, Lenovo said it continues to prioritize organisations’ data security, with comprehensive solutions from ThinkShield with breakthrough behavioural AI.

And as internal IT staffs are working overtime to keep employees secure, connected and productive, the need for external support has never been greater. With a comprehensive portfolio of IT services like Premier Support, the AI-driven SaaS solution Lenovo Device Intelligence, and Lenovo DaaS, the company is making technology easier to scale, deploy and manage.

“To support personalized education and entertainment, we’re providing more customized and comprehensive solutions encompassing PCs, accessories, software and services tailored to different student segments,” said Johnson Jia, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group’s Consumer Business Segment and Advanced Innovation Center.

“This means offering students with purposeful innovation to ultimately deliver better learning and entertainment experiences.”

Lenovo said it also brings AI directly to healthcare providers, optimising hospital infrastructure and operations and fundamentally changing diagnosis and treatment.

Its collaboration with Techsomed, for example, allows for real-time observation of tumor ablation to accelerate cancer treatment and recovery, the company said.

–IANS

