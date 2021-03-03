Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  LG Innotek develops 1st automotive Wi-Fi 6E module

LG Innotek develops 1st automotive Wi-Fi 6E module

News
By IANS
0 14
Read Article

LG Innotek, a major electronics parts maker in South Korea, said on Tuesday that it has developed an automotive Wi-Fi module with advanced wireless communication technology as the company eyes to expand its presence in the future mobility market.

LG Innotek claimed its latest automotive Wi-Fi module is the industry’s first to be based on the next-generation Wi-Fi 6E (6th Generation Extended) technology using 6 GHz bandwidth.

The company said it expects to commercialise the Wi-Fi 6E module in 2022.

The automotive Wi-Fi6E module is a near-field wireless communications component connecting in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems to smart devices and external routers. The module combines a communications chipset, a radio frequency circuit and other components.

LG Innotek said its module has a data transmission speed of 1.2 gigabits per second, which is roughly three times faster than the existing Wi-Fi 5. It takes only 2 milliseconds to connect to the network, which is seven times faster than the previous ones.

Such communication performance will deliver seamless connectivity to passengers, allowing them to enjoy high-definition movies and games on the in-vehicle display or audio system, according to the company.

LG Innotek said the product also boasts enhanced durability as it can withstand temperature changes between -40 degree Celsius and 85 degree Celsius. It was developed with a larger synapse surface design to cope with repeated shrinking and swelling.

The company added its automotive Wi-Fi 6E module also has a small and slim form factor and is compatible with existing modules, reports Yonhap news agency.

With the latest product, LG Innotek said it eyes to become a leading company in the automotive communications component market that is currently dominated by Japanese firms.

–IANS


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IANS
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author
    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
    Register Now!
    close-image
    Want to See What Your Customers See? Join Live Webinar!
    Register Now
    close-image