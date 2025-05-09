LIC launches online facility for ‘Premium payment through WhatsApp Bot’

In continuation with its commitment towards ‘Digital Transformation’ and introducing customer centric digital initiatives, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) today unveiled online facility for “Premium payment through WhatsApp bot”. This feature was launched at the hands of Shri Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO & MD in the presence of Managing Directors, Shri M. Jagannath, Shri Tablesh Pandey, Shri Sat Pal Bhanoo and Shri R. Doraiswamy and other Senior Officials of the Corporation on 9th May, 2025.

This option will provide LIC customers one more alternate option to pay Premium online. Registered Customer portal users can use WhatsApp number 8976862090 to find out the policies which are due for payment and directly make the payment through UPI/Net banking/Cards within the WhatsApp bot. The full Customer journey of identifying policies due for premium till payment and receipt generation happens within the WhatsApp bot.

Speaking on this occasion, Shri Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO & MD, LIC of India, said that this option will provide ease of operations for LIC’s Customers and will be a handy tool to pay LIC premiums from anywhere, anytime through the fast-growing medium of WhatsApp. This option will help to enhance efficiency and productivity ensuring better services to LIC’s customers. LIC’s customer portal has over 2.2 crore registered policyholders, with over 3 lakh customers logging in every day for availing various online services.