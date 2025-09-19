Express Computer

L&T Technology services joins the MIT Media lab to collaborate on AI-led innovations

 L&T Technology Services announced a multi-year membership agreement with the MIT Media Lab, one of the world’s most prestigious research institutions. As a consortium Lab Member, LTTS intends to explore next-generation advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), underscoring its commitment to driving transformational innovation in Mobility, Sustainability, and Tech.

As part of the agreement, LTTS will engage in active discussions and information exchange with the Media Lab’s unique cross-disciplinary ecosystem that brings together researchers, innovators, and industry leaders. 

The collaboration not only emphasises practical AI innovation but also accelerates technology-driven advancements by linking LTTS’ expertise in AI and engineering with the Media Lab’s unique research approach. Together, they intend to explore sustainable engineering solutions that redefine industries, from creating smarter mobility systems to rethinking infrastructure for a greener future.

“We are delighted to join the MIT Media Lab, a dynamic and creative interdisciplinary research sandbox,” said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services. “This collaboration underscores LTTS’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of engineering excellence.  From exploring Agentic AI to early AGI application roadmaps, we are setting a course to shape the future of industries reliant on Mobility, Sustainability, and Tech.”

For over four decades, the MIT Media Lab has pioneered transformative research at the intersection of art, science, engineering, and design, redefining technologies and experiences that enable people everywhere to flourish. By joining this dynamic environment, LTTS strengthens its mission of building purposeful, agile, and sustainable engineering innovations for its global client base.

“At the MIT Media Lab, we thrive on relationships that bring together bold industry leaders with our community of researchers,” said Jessica Rosenworcel, Executive Director of the MIT Media Lab. “Collaborating with LTTS opens exciting opportunities to engage with AI, data, and design thinking in addressing real-world challenges in mobility, sustainability, and technology. Together, we’re exploring the boundaries of what’s possible to inspire meaningful impact at a global scale.”

LTTS will also host its flagship industry programs, including the Digital Engineering Awards (DEA) and Advisory Council gatherings, at the MIT Media Lab. These events will act as incubators for LTTS’s business collaborators, leading global R&D activities — supporting roadmap development, knowledge exchange, and accelerated technological breakthroughs.

