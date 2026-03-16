LTM partners with IIT Kharagpur to upskill its workforce in AI

LTM has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) to design deep dive training programs for its workforce, to enhance skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related technology and industry areas. LTM’s AI transformation reflects the convergence of deep domain expertise and technology capabilities, driving continuous upskilling and reskilling across the workforce.

The partnership brings together LTM’s deep industry expertise and IIT Kharagpur’s academic and research leadership to build future‑ready AI capabilities. Through targeted AI learning programmes, hands-on workshops, and collaborative research initiatives, the collaboration is focused on systematically upskilling and reskilling employees to meet evolving industry and client demands.

“This collaboration with IIT Kharagpur reflects our commitment to talent transformation by combining academic excellence with real‑world application. Continuous skill development is essential to ensure our workforce remains relevant, resilient, and prepared to operate effectively in an AI‑driven, rapidly changing technology landscape,” said Gururaj Deshpande, Chief Delivery Officer, LTM.

“Collaborations such as this allow us to extend our academic expertise beyond the classroom and into industry-relevant contexts. We look forward to working closely with LTM to create and offer meaningful learning programs and research opportunities in artificial intelligence and related domains,” said Prof. Niloy Ganguly, Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur.