LTM partners with OVHcloud for sovereign cloud and AI

OVHcloud and LTM have announced a strategic partnership to deliver sovereign cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions across Europe, targeting organisations operating in highly regulated industries.

The collaboration combines OVHcloud’s sovereign cloud infrastructure with LTM’s cloud transformation and AI capabilities to help enterprises deploy AI workloads while addressing data sovereignty, regulatory compliance and sustainability requirements.

The partnership comes as organisations increasingly seek cloud environments that support secure, scalable and compliant AI deployments, particularly for data-intensive applications.

Under the agreement, LTM will leverage OVHcloud’s infrastructure to develop sovereign AI solutions for sectors including banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications and the public sector. The companies will also develop industry-specific cloud architectures designed to support AI adoption while maintaining control over data and technology environments.

LTM will provide consulting, cloud migration, application modernisation and AI engineering services across OVHcloud’s portfolio, including sovereign AI Cloud, hosted private cloud, public cloud and bare-metal infrastructure.

The partnership will also utilise LTM BlueVerse, the company’s AI-native platform, to help enterprises develop and deploy agent-driven AI applications within sovereign cloud environments.

Terry Maiolo, Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific, OVHcloud, said enterprises are increasingly prioritising sovereignty alongside cloud adoption.

“Organisations today are looking beyond cloud adoption and are placing greater emphasis on sovereignty, transparency and performance. By combining OVHcloud’s sovereign cloud infrastructure with LTM’s transformation and AI capabilities, the partnership aims to help enterprises build secure and future-ready digital platforms.”

Krishnan Iyer, Chief Growth Officer, LTM, said the collaboration is intended to support organisations pursuing AI adoption while meeting regional compliance requirements.

“Together with OVHcloud, we are helping enterprises adopt AI while maintaining control over their data, technology choices and regulatory obligations. The partnership is designed to support organisations as they build AI-enabled platforms in a secure and cost-effective manner.”

As part of the collaboration, LTM has joined the OVHcloud Partner Network as an Elite Partner, enabling it to build cloud and AI services on OVHcloud’s Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, with an initial focus on European markets.

The companies said the partnership is intended to provide organisations with an open cloud approach that supports AI adoption while addressing governance, security and long-term operational requirements.