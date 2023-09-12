Express Computer

Lumiq launches emPower Pryzm, data reliability platform purpose-built for the modern financial services Enterprise

UMIQ, a leading FSI Data and Analytics company, announced the launch of emPower Pryzm, a Data Reliability Platform that guarantees utmost reliability and accuracy of enterprise data.

In the modern financial services landscape, enterprises want to avoid the risks of downtime and the consequences decisions based on unreliable data. They seek proactive detection and rectification of anomalies. The imperative is data reliability. emPower Pryzm is purpose-built to address these requirements.

Shoaib Mohammad, CEO and Founder of LUMIQ, said, “The significance of reliable data in financial services is monumental, decisions hinge on precision, depth, and trust. While tools available today touch upon data monitoring and observability, they often miss the holistic approach required to master the vastness of data-driven enterprises. No product in the market today is as comprehensive and tailored as emPower Pryzm.”

By fusing cutting-edge cloud technologies with AI/ML innovations, emPower Pryzm serves as a guiding beacon for the future of data-driven possibilities in the Financial Services Industry. Some of its key features include:

  • Simplify data oversight with a 360-degree view, catching even the subtlest anomalies
  • Seamless integration with ITSM tools speeds up issue resolution and change management.
  • The precision of a Formula 1 cockpit, crucial on and off the track.

Commenting on the product launch, LUMIQ’s CPO and co-founder, Vaibhav Dobriyal, said, “There are many parallels between Formula 1 racing and financial services: both hinge on split-second decisions and rely on trustworthy data. emPower Pryzm transforms financial institutions to operate with the meticulousness of Formula 1, where every bit counts on the track and away from it. That’s emPower Pryzm’s precision for enterprises.”

