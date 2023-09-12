Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Ninjacart Unveils ‘Agri Next’ Initiative: Transforming Agri Spaces with Digital Innovation

Ninjacart Unveils ‘Agri Next’ Initiative: Transforming Agri Spaces with Digital Innovation

News
By Express Computer
0 23

Ninjacart, India’s leading agri-startup that leverages technology and data to organise the agriculture ecosystem, has announced the launch of its future-forward ‘Agri Next’ initiative. This transformative endeavor signals Ninjacart’s commitment to revolutionising agriculture by modernising agri spaces and promoting digital solutions across the agricultural value chain.

‘Agri Next’ is driven by a mission to bridge the technological gap within the agricultural ecosystem. Ninjacart has outlined a comprehensive strategy to reshape agriculture for the next decade. This strategy includes advancements in enabling commerce, the adoption of cutting-edge logistics and fulfillment solutions, and the provision of accessible capital options, all aimed at empowering agri citizens across the value chain- from farmers to traders and retailers. This empowerment will enable them to make informed decisions, enhance efficiency, and increase savings, marking a significant step towards a more technologically advanced agricultural sector.

Ninjacart has taken a significant step toward realising its vision by introducing complimentary public WiFi at the APMC Staples Mandi located in Gultekdi, Pune.

Spanning an expansive 0.36 square kilometers, this strategic project deploys 24 routers strategically positioned across 23 key locations within the Mandi in Pune. Thorough testing ensures that the WiFi network covers the entire market area, offering seamless internet connectivity to all Mandi visitors. By addressing challenges like poor network access, overcrowding, and limited infrastructure, this strategic endeavor will enhance connectivity, ensuring uninterrupted internet access for all agricultural stakeholders. This access will enable them to use Ninjacart’s Ninja app, facilitating the discovery of verified traders, providing access to credit, and payment guarantee solutions, and enhancing their overall trade activities, ultimately improving their daily business operations.

Sharing his thoughts on this unique endeavor, Kartheeswaran K K, CEO and co-founder of Ninjacart, expressed, “The ‘Agri Next’ initiative serves as a testament to our enduring commitment to crafting an interconnected and empowered agricultural ecosystem. Through this initiative, we aim to transcend the boundaries of traditional agriculture and embrace a future where technology and innovation drive growth, efficiency, and prosperity for all agri stakeholders.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image