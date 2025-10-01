Marine Robotics Startup EyeROV bags Rs 47 crore order from Indian Navy to deliver Underwater Remotely operated Vehicles (UWROVs)

EyeROV has announced the signing of a landmark ₹47 Cr contract with the Indian Navy for advanced Underwater Remotely Operated Vehicles (UWROVs). The deal strengthens India’s naval capability with field-tested, indigenously built technology.

EyeROV’s UWROVs have been tested in the most demanding environments, from the turbulent seas for deep water missions as deep as 400+ m for underwater volcanic studies to the coldest depths of the Antarctic Sea. These successful tests prove that the Navy receives systems designed for real-world challenges where precision, safety and reliability are paramount.

EyeROV TROUT, a 300m depth rated, is a military grade rugged ROV developed for dual applications of defence as well as commercial. It can deep dive equipped with advanced payloads to carry out multiple missions like underwater surveillance & reconnaissance to monitor naval environments and more.

Commenting on the development, Johns T. Mathai, Co-Founder & CEO, EyeROV, said, “This recognition is a true reward for our dedicated efforts over the past eight years. We sincerely thank the iDEX and Navy teams for their support in fostering advanced indigenous solutions. Our vision has always been to serve the nation by delivering technologies that are at par with global standards.”

EyeROV brings nearly a decade of field experience delivering underwater intelligence in mission-critical projects — from disaster & recovery to dam safety inspections to offshore energy operations and naval operations.

EyeROV’s indigenous technology stack is fully developed in India, reinforcing the nation’s push towards self-reliance in defence. Beyond cost efficiency, EyeROV’s systems deliver operational resilience, strategic autonomy, and global competitiveness — making the company a national asset in India’s defence deep-tech landscape.

Kannappa P., Co-Founder & CTO, EyeROV, added, “For eight years, EyeROV has engineered underwater systems tested in the harshest conditions. This partnership with the Navy is proof that Indian innovation can set benchmarks globally in defence deep-tech.”

Founded in 2017, EyeROV has completed more than 100 successful deployments across India, West Asia, APAC and Europe. The Company has more than 80 customers including some of the most prestigious names like DRDO, Indian Coast Guard, CSIR and NCPOR. Key product portfolio includes EyeROV TUNA (ROV), EyeROV TROUT (ROV), iBoat Alpha (USV) serving sectors like Defence & Security, Hydro & Marine Infrastructure, Disaster Management, Energy, Environmental Conservation. The Company also raised a Pre Series A round of $1.2 million from Unicorn India Ventures last year. EyeROV has been recognised among the top 5 def-tech startups in India and has won the National Startup Award in 2022.