McAfee Sweeps Seven Industry Awards!

McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced it has won seven industry distinctions. Leading publications, CRN, Cyber Defense Magazine, and Info Security Products Guide have recognized McAfee for its innovative cybersecurity products and initiatives.

CRN, the top news source for solution providers and the IT channel, included McAfee on its Security 100 list and named McAfee one of “The 20 Coolest Cloud Security Companies” and “The 20 Coolest Endpoint Security Companies” of 2020.

Cyber Defense Magazine – Most Innovative and Scalable Cloud and Endpoint Security Company

During RSA 2020, Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, named McAfee the Most Innovative Company in its Cloud Security category for McAfee MVISION Cloud. The magazine also listed McAfee Endpoint Security Most Innovative and McAfee MVISION EDR Most Scalable, both in the Endpoint Security category.

Info Security Products Guide – CASB Category Winner

Accompanying these wins, McAfee announced that Info Security Products Guide, the industry’s leading information security research and advisory guide, has named McAfee a winner in the 16th Annual 2020 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards® in its Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB) category for MVISION Cloud for Container Security.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by these leading media organizations,” said Ash Kulkarni, executive vice president and chief product officer, McAfee. “This recognition is a testament to our continuing dedication to bring innovative security solutions that drive meaningful business outcomes for customers.”

“With cybercrime heading into the tens of billions of records stolen and potentially trillions of dollars in damages, we are proud to recognize McAfee as an award-winning innovator that offers a new approach to defeat these criminals,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, cyber security expert and publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.