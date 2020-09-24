MediBuddy records an increase of 86% in medicine orders post-Covid

Read Article

MediBuddy digital healthcare platform has recorded a surge in medicine orders post-Covid. For the period April to August 2020 the demand for medicines increased significantly. But since India was under lockdown for a majority of this period, people relied on their 24*7 healthcare buddy, a friend, to deliver at home medicines they had ordered online.

MediBuddy recorded maximum medicine orders from Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Gurgaon, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, Noida, Patna and Coimbatore.

While the big cities led the medicine orders MediBuddy’s services would and can be availed in 95 percent of Indian pin codes and at 3500 stores for in-store pickup. The brand has ensured that even small towns like Bishrampur, Manwath get access to healthcare and medicines.

Speaking about this surge in medicine orders, Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO, MediBuddy-DocsApp said, “We endeavour to make sure that each individual across the length and breadth of the country gets access to quality healthcare and medicines. MediBuddy aims to be everyones’ healthcare buddy, friend and a one-stop destination to meet all health requirements.”

Further analysis of the medicine orders reveals that 23 percent of the orders pertained to infections and infestations and 22 percent of medicines were associated with cardiac-related issues. 17 percent of medicines fell in the category of vitamins and nutritional supplements and 15 percent was linked to diabetes management. Besides these areas, medicines were ordered for dermatology, gastrointestinal, blood and hormone-related and pain management.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]