Medlife & Snapdeal partner to bring medicine delivery & lab testing services

Read Article

Medlife, an e-Health platform, announces its partnership with Snapdeal, India’s largest value e-tailer, enabling users to order medicines and avail full-body health check-ups and curative diagnostic tests through the Snapdeal platform. With this partnership, Medlife aims to take its flagship healthcare services to the homes of millions of people across the country, at affordable prices.

Users of Snapdeal can readily order medicines online, with a valid prescription through this partnership. Medlife’s dedicated delivery personnel, equipped with the necessary safety equipment, will deliver the order at the customer’s doorstep within 24 hours following order confirmation.

With a vast array of tests on offer, including diabetes screening and thyroid profiling tests, Medlife also seeks to encourage, at-risk patients and those with chronic conditions, to take up essential tests from the comfort of their homes during this difficult time.

In addition to this, there is also the option of testing for COVID-19 at home, for users of Snapdeal, undertaken through the association with Medlife, if patients meet certain criteria.

After scheduling a test through Snapdeal’s platform, a certified-and-trained phlebotomist from Medlife will arrive at a pre-decided time slot to collect samples. Users do not incur any additional charges for sample collection and test results are shared within 48 hours in most cases.

“The availability of lab tests and medicines on Snapdeal serves a crucial need of our users and offers them a safe way to fulfil their medical needs. With Medlife’s reach, we will bring the convenience of medical testing from home and medicine delivery to our users in more than 400 big and small cities across India,” said Snapdeal spokesperson.

“Medlife’s partnership with Snapdeal is an initiative undertaken not only to accelerate consumers’ transition to online platforms for purchasing medicines and diagnostic lab tests, but also to encourage social distancing from the perspective of safety. With millions of users, Snapdeal is an ideal partner to help bring Medlife’s affordable healthcare services into the homes of anxious patients, who are putting themselves at risk by delaying essential tests. As the world grapples with the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, we are intent on ensuring vulnerable patients continue to take essential medicines and tests from the comfort of their homes,” said, Bhavesh Singhal, Head of Revenue, Medlife.

Medlife’s on-ground personnel, phlebotomists and lab technicians follow strict guidelines on safety and go through regular temperature checks, apart from using all the necessary protective equipment for their own safety and that of customers or patients. In addition to these measures, cleaning and sterilization of lab premises is also undertaken regularly.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]