Microsoft Teams to get end to end encryption, Reporter mode

Read Article

To address customers’ security and compliance requirements, Microsoft Teams will soon support end-to-end encryption for one-to-one Microsoft Teams calls, providing an additional option for conducting sensitive online conversations, the company announced on Tuesday.

IT admins will have full discretion over who can use the end-to-end encrypted calls in the organisation.

Currently, Microsoft Teams does not support end-to-end encryption for meetings.

The feature will be available to commercial customers in preview in the first half of this year, the company said during its ‘Ignite 2021’ virtual event.

The new Presenter mode empowers presenters to customize how their video feed and content appear to the audience.

“Our first mode, Standout, shows the speaker’s video feed in front of the shared content. Next, Reporter will show content as a visual aid above the speaker’s shoulder, just like during a news segment,” the company said.

“Third, Side-by-side will show the presenter’s video feed alongside their content as they present. Presenter mode will be available soon,” Microsoft said.

Microsoft also introduced several other features that will make it easier to collaborate across organisations and event sizes.

“Now with Teams, you can easily organize and conduct interactive webinars for people inside and outside of your organization with up to 1,000 attendees,” said Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365.

If your webinar grows to over 1,000 attendees, Teams will seamlessly scale to accommodate a 10,000-person view-only broadcast experience.

“Plus, during this time of increased remote work, take advantage of even larger 20,000-person broadcasts through the end of this year,” Spataro added.

Presenters often share their desktops in virtual meetings, creating an inconsistent presentation experience and limiting the ability of the audience to interact.

To address this, the company announced PowerPoint Live in Microsoft Teams, which will enable presenters to deliver more impactful and engaging presentations.

Presenters will now be able to lead meetings more confidently with notes, slides, meeting chat, and participants all in a single view.

The tech giant also brought new gallery views to Microsoft Teams Rooms, including Together Mode and large gallery, to make it easier to see everyone in the meeting.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]