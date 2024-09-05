Mihup.ai unveils advanced contact center LLM and GenAI suite to boost contact center performance

Mihup.ai has launched its highly anticipated fine-tuned large language model (LLM) designed specifically for contact centers. This innovative LLM is poised to significantly enhance key performance indicators (KPIs) across various aspects of a contact center, driving substantial improvements in process efficiency, agent performance, revenue growth and overall customer satisfaction. At the heart of this advancement is Mihup.ai’s commitment to transforming the contact center landscape. The new LLM, with 8 Billion parameters, dramatically accelerates the performance of a contact center by allowing contextual understanding of customer conversations, automating follow up suggestions and auto generating scores and summaries for the interaction.

It also automates after-call work, reducing the time agents spend on post-call tasks and increasing their satisfaction by automatically summarising and disposing of calls. Additionally, Mihup.ai LLM personalises training and coaching at scale, lowering costs and improving call quality through real-time assistance and feedback. The model accelerates customer onboarding and reduces time to value by automating the understanding of customer goals and eliminating manual keyword creation, solidifying its role as a powerful tool in contact center success.

Mihup.ai’s LLM has undergone rigorous testing on contact center-specific requirements, achieving scores that closely rival leading LLMs in the market. In internal comparisons with GPT-4 and LLama2, Mihup.ai’s model demonstrated equal performance to GPT-4 and significantly outperformed LLama2 in various parameters, including call quality, interaction summaries, disposition identification, cross-skills scoring, cross-selling opportunities, customer sentiment, lead scoring and more.

“Mihup.ai LLM represents a significant leap forward in Speech Analytics and Contact Center Agent Assist technology”, says Bhaskar Mishra, Head of Product at Mihup.ai, “While traditional LLMs can take up to 90 days to deploy and surface actionable insights, our LLM is ready to use, enabling immediate deployment and integration”. Debasish Mitra, VP Engineering at Mihup.ai explains, “While GPT is a versatile model capable of performing a wide range of tasks, it represents just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to delivering a comprehensive, end-to-end solution. Achieving complete functionality often requires integrating additional solutions, which can lead to challenges in maintaining overall accuracy.

The final performance is often limited by the weakest component of this combined approach, demanding significant time and effort to reach a satisfactory quality level. In contrast, Mihup’s solution is specifically tailored for the call center use case, enabling us to optimize both cost efficiency and return on investment. This, coupled with our model’s superior regional adaptation, organisational-specific guardrails, and continuous learning capabilities, makes it an indispensable asset for any contact center” Notably, unlike other LLMs that are restricted to single-language Speech-to-Text (STT) outputs and limited deployment options, Mihup.ai LLM offers mixed-language STT output and can be deployed on both, customer Private Cloud and Mihup.ai’s Cloud, providing unmatched flexibility and scalability.