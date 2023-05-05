Milestone Systems launches remote patient monitoring technology for assisting healthcare workers

As hospitals grapple with staff shortages, leading video software company Milestone Systems has launched a new remote patient monitoring technology that aims to assist healthcare workers and improve overall patient care.

It is estimated that by 2030, there will be a shortfall of 15 million healthcare professionals around the world. Milestone’s data-driven video technology can help hospitals respond to this crisis while continuing to provide high-quality care.

Launched today, XProtect Hospital Assist is a video solution that allows medical staff to remotely observe multiple patients at once and respond to incidents quickly, easing the burden of some routine tasks.

Rahul Yadav, Chief Technology Officer at Milestone Systems, said: “There is no doubt that the irreplaceable human touch of healthcare professionals is essential, and by integrating data-driven video technology into their daily routine, they can now be even further empowered.

“With the use of XProtect Hospital Assist, hospitals can improve patient care by offering an additional layer of support for the healthcare staff. With an extra set of eyes and ears in patient rooms, our solution enables rapid response to incidents, ensuring the highest quality of patient care. And by addressing critical staff shortages and streamlining efficiency, XProtect Hospital Assist paves the way for a better, safer, and more connected hospital environment worldwide.

“We are proud to unveil this innovative solution, designed to enhance hands-on patient care and reinforce the vital role of healthcare professionals.”

Built on the foundations of XProtect – Milestone’s open-platform video management software – XProtect Hospital Assist is designed for medical units treating patients who need round-the-clock or situational observation, such as people in intensive care and rehabilitation units.

Medical staff can use XProtect Hospital Assist to observe multiple critically ill patients at once and communicate with them. This reduces unnecessary room visits and offers a better use of staff resources. To ensure patient privacy, the technology is fitted with a live video blurring function.

Other features include automatic fall detection. This alerts medical staff when a patient falls, saving valuable seconds on their response time. In the US alone, up to one million patient falls occur in hospitals every year, resulting in roughly 250,000 injuries and up to 11,000 deaths*.