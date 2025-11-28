Milestone Systems teams up with DCAI to advance responsible AI model development in Europe

Milestone Systems will use the GEFION supercomputer to accelerate the development of sovereign, responsible, and high-performance AI within Europe. The work will focus on the deployment and fine-tuning of the world’s most advanced AI Vision Language Model (VLM) for traffic and smart city applications, developed by Milestone in collaboration with NVIDIA.

Today, millions of video cameras capture valuable footage that could improve everyday life. Yet much of this potential remains untapped due to the time-consuming task of reviewing and analyzing countless hours of video to uncover meaningful insights.

Milestone has developed a cutting-edge VLM using NVIDIA Cosmos Reason, designed to deliver advanced video intelligence by automatically converting video footage into detailed written reports, summaries, and real-time alerts. Milestone’s VLMs can be used to build video analytics AI agents and applications across a variety of use cases such as traffic management across cities, ports, airports, and other urban areas.

The VLM will now also run on DCAI’s EU-based Gefion cloud, ensuring full compliance with European data sovereignty and regulatory frameworks, including the AI Act and GDPR.

This collaboration marks a major milestone in Europe’s journey toward digital independence and will play a pivotal role in the EU AI Factory strategy. By integrating Milestones compliant “Hafnia Data Library” and the enhanced VLM within Gefion’s sovereign compute ecosystem, Milestone and DCAI are creating a foundation for European developers, municipalities, and governments to build responsible and transparent AI solutions at scale.

Dr. Nadia Carlsten, CEO of DCAI, said:

“Our mission at DCAI is to provide the best AI infrastructure that does not compromise on data sovereignty, and we are proud to see companies building on top of that foundation to advance responsible AI initiatives. Our work with Milestone and NVIDIA helps position Europe at the forefront of responsible AI innovation, setting new benchmarks for sovereign AI infrastructure.”

Thomas Jensen, CEO of Milestone Systems, added:

“This collaboration is a powerful step toward ensuring that Europe’s AI future is built on trust, transparency, and technological sovereignty. By combining Hafnia’s vast, ethically sourced data library and VLM capabilities with DCAI’s secure cloud and NVIDIA’s AI leadership, we’re creating a uniquely European AI ecosystem that supports municipalities, governments, and researchers in building compliant, high-impact AI solutions.”

Andrew Burnett, Interim CTO of Milestone Systems, commented:

“The fine-tuned Milestone Vision Language Model represents a leap forward in video understanding and contextual AI for smart cities and traffic management. Running it on Gefion’s EU-based cloud ensures that data, training, and deployment all remain under European control, a vital step in supporting the EU’s vision for ethical, secure, and sovereign AI.”

Milestone will run its Hafnia Vision Language Model (VLM) for traffic and smart city on DCAI’s Gefion AI infrastructure, establishing a secure environment optimized for advanced AI model deployment tailored to European smart city and traffic use cases.

This will provide a scalable platform for European AI developers, municipalities, and governments to access compliant AI services and computational resources, thereby reinforcing alignment with the EU AI Factory initiative and furthering Europe’s leadership in responsible AI innovation.