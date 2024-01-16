MINDSPRINT and Finboot forge strategic partnership for enhanced and integrated blockchain technology

Tech firm Finboot, creators of the world-class blockchain technology solution, MARCO, announced a strategic partnership with MINDSPRINT, a global leader in digital solutions and services. The partnership will focus on access to integrated solutions that combine the strengths of MINDSPRINT’s agri-domain-based technology solutions and Finboot’s blockchain technology creating new possibilities for building trust and transparency, innovation and growth.

Through this strategic collaboration, Finboot will further strengthen MINDSPRINT’s digital portfolio by embedding its low code / no code blockchain ecosystem, MARCO – the first-of-its-kind. Finboot’s MARCO connects multiple ledgers simultaneously and will enable MINDSPRINT to incorporate blockchain across their various digital solutions. MARCO will bring increased traceability, and transparency which in turn, will help meet sustainability and ESG compliance requirements and increase operational efficiency.

Nish Kotecha, Executive Chair and Co-Founder, Finboot says: “We are thrilled to be partnering with MINDSPRINT. Finboot’s and MINDSPRINT’s values are very much aligned, and we believe in the power of technology to solve many of the key challenges humanity faces including accelerating the journey to net zero and the need for more secure and transparent supply chains to measure and ensure goods and services are net positive.”

Sriram Gopalakrishnan, President & Head of Global Delivery, MINDSPRINT says: “For over 20 years, MINDSPRINT has been the digital and technology partner to a USD$40 billion agri-commodity company, driving its digital transformation in over 70 countries. The application of blockchain technology in any sector can benefit organizations globally by bringing in sustainable business practices with increased transparency, smart contracts, and secure transactions. With ESG regulations being paramount to business strategy across the world, we believe Finboot’s blockchain expertise combined with our deep knowledge of supply chains, could help global organisations build and enhance transparency and trust.”