Minosha India Ltd. unveils a smart range of Laser Printers for hybrid workplaces in India

In a move poised to redefine the landscape of office printing technology in India, Minosha India Limited, a distinguished partner of Ricoh products in India, proudly unveils an

exceptional range of next-generation laser printers. This groundbreaking product lineup encompasses two distinct segments: Mono and Colour, each meticulously crafted to revolutionise office printing, elevate productivity, and deliver outstanding quality. These innovative printers represent a significant leap in technology, embodying the spirit of excellence and advancement that both Minosha and Ricoh are renowned for.

With a relentless focus on innovation, versatility, and security, Minosha India Ltd. is

ushering in a new era of office printing solutions designed to meet and exceed the dynamic needs of businesses across India. All the printers are Wi-Fi–enabled and offer the best-in-industry onsite service which includes a smart device connector, remote device manager and a robust network of national service partners to its valued customers. The laser printer range is priced from Rs 30,000/- onwards in India.

Mono segment: RICOH P 311 (Single Function Printer): This printer highlights a 4-line operation LCD display panel and impressive print speeds of up to 32 ppm. It offers enhanced security features, including the Locked Print function and network encryption for secure data transmission with a yield of 7000 pages in the initial cartridge and a print resolution of 1200 x 1200 dpi.

RICOH M 320F (Multiple Function Printer): With a 4.3” color touch panel, this multi-function printer is designed for versatility and ease of use. Its Automatic Reversing Document Feeder (ARDF) and multiple Scan-to capabilities enable efficient document sharing. This MFP comes with a yield of 7000 pages in the initial cartridge and a print resolution of 1200 x 1200 dpi.

Colour segment: RICOH P C311W (Single Function): This printer delivers vibrant color at a speed of up to 25 ppm. It offers options for a single-function version, with the ability to add an optional second paper tray for enhanced capacity.

RICOH M C251FW (Multi-Function): A 4-in-1 multi-function printer with a large color touchscreen panel, Single Pass Document Feeder (SPDF), and robust security features. It excels in producing professional color prints while simplifying operations with the ability to add an optional second paper tray for enhanced capacity.

Minosha India also demonstrated Ricoh’s innovative digital solutions- RICOH SPACES which reimagine offices by utilising pioneering technology and ushering into the next-generation smarter workplaces to its customers. RICOH SPACES is a cloud-hosted workplace enhancement platform designed to optimise business with areas such as Visual floor plans, Room and space Booking, Analytics, Desk Booking, Internet of Things, Service Requests, Digital Signage, Workplace Automation, Visit Management, and more, taking organizations to a cost-effective and flexible journey towards a truly connected workplace.

It is the Software-as-a-Service offering that enables organisations to create safe, efficient, and well-managed workplaces for their employees.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Atul Thakker, Managing Director – Minosha India Ltd. said, “Quality, trust, and reach are the bedrock upon which Minosha India's enduring legacy stands. Over the course of nearly three decades, these principles have defined our identity and guided our unwavering commitment to excellence. As the intricate tapestry of market dynamics continues to evolve, we remain resolute in upholding these core values, knowing that they are the compass that steers us forward.”

“Our partnership with Ricoh exemplifies our dedication to delivering nothing short of excellence to our valued customers. It is a symbiotic alliance that synergizes our strengths, magnifying our capacity to provide top-notch solutions. Together with Ricoh, we are on the cusp of introducing game-changing products that will not only meet but exceed the expectations of the Indian market, he added.” Steven Burger, Vice President / General Manager of Marketing & Technology Center, Ricoh Asia Pacific said, In the fast-paced and ever-evolving landscape of India’s market, staying at the vanguard of technology is not just a choice but a necessity. At Ricoh, we have embraced this necessity wholeheartedly. We are driven by an unyielding commitment to meet and exceed the shifting landscape of customer expectations. It’s a commitment that goes beyond mere product innovation; it extends to a fundamental dedication to sustainability and responsible business practices.

He further added, “In this journey of continuous improvement, our partnership with Minosha has played an instrumental role. Together, we have harnessed our collective expertise to introduce cutting-edge laser printers that are poised to revolutionize the future of office printing in India. These aren’t just printers; they are catalysts of productivity, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.”

In a one-of-a-kind appreciation for its dealer partners, the company also announced on-the-spot bumper prizes for the highest booking garnered from dealerships at the launch event. As part of the contest, Mr. Bharat Bambhaniya from Vibrant Infotech, Pune, and Mr. Suraj Seth from Vikash Techsec, Ranchi were handed over keys to a brand new Hyundai Exter car each from Minosha India Limited. It displayed the excitement among the company’s partners for the launch of the new range of laser printers in India.

Founded in 1996, Minosha India has had a steadfast presence in the Indian market for over 27 years. With a robust pan-India network comprising eight offices and a vast network of over 300 trusted business partners, Minosha has consistently delivered contemporary digital imaging products (like digital copiers, multi-functional devices, laser printers, and cut-sheet PP products). In 2022, Minosha forged a strategic alliance with Ricoh, a move that has further strengthened its promise to provide top-notch products and services. This partnership leverages Ricoh’s cutting-edge office equipment and digital services, reinforcing Minosha’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technology and meeting evolving customer needs.