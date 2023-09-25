Newgen Software partners with Coforge to deliver transformative insurance lifecycle management solutions

Newgen Software and Coforge Limited, a global digital services and solutions provider, have elevated their partnership to deliver transformative insurance lifecycle management solutions in Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Document and Content Management (DCM) on the Low code platform.

This will steer in a new era of agility, customer-centricity, and operational efficiency for Life and Annuity(L&A) and Property & Casualty (P&C) insurers. By combining their respective strengths, the companies are uniquely positioned to address the intricacies of the insurance domain across the US, UK, EMEA, and ANZ markets.

Newgen offers a comprehensive suite of advanced solutions, including the Insurance Claims Workbench, Policy Binding Solutions, and Newgen-Duck Creek, Guidewire surround proposition. Coforge brings deep industry knowledge and a strong track record of delivering digital transformation solutions to global insurance organizations. This synergistic partnership of Newgen’s innovative solutions and Coforge’s delivery expertise will address complex business challenges and unlock new opportunities for insurers.

Rajvinder Singh Kohli, SVP, Sales, Newgen Software, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Coforge to enable organizations globally to drive automation at scale and speed. Coforge’s deep domain expertise combined with our proven platforms will deliver transformational outcomes for enterprises, allowing them to achieve operational excellence, improve customer experiences, and drive continuous innovation.”

Rajeev Batra, Executive Vice President, and Global Head of Insurance at Coforge, emphasized this partnership’s benefits to insurers. “This collaboration will transform critical aspects of the insurance lifecycle, including policy underwriting, administration, and servicing. By harnessing the power of Gen AI and leveraging Newgen’s CCM and DCM capabilities, paired with Coforge’s solution capabilities, insurers can enhance the efficiency of policy issuance, accelerate decision-making in underwriting, and provide superior policy administration and servicing experiences to their customers, ushering in a new era of innovation and customer-centricity.”

With the insurance industry undergoing rapid transformations, Newgen and Coforge are dedicated to empowering insurers with the tools they need to thrive in this new era. Together, they are committed to driving innovation, simplifying complexities, and enabling insurers to adapt and succeed in the dynamic landscape of the insurance industry.