Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Veeam appoints Beni Sia as General Manager and Senior Vice President, APJ

Veeam appoints Beni Sia as General Manager and Senior Vice President, APJ

News
By Express Computer
0 9

Veeam Software has announced it has appointed Beni Sia as the new General Manager and Senior Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), responsible for Veeam’s business operations and growth across the region.

Sia brings more than 20 years of experience in the IT industry to the role, primarily in working with customers and partners across the APJ region to drive business growth and transformation. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Southeast Asia and Korea at Veeam and led growth and expansion across 12 markets.

“Addressing the rising threat of cyber-attacks is a top priority for every organization with 82% of organizations in APJ hit by ransomware. Given the rapid adoption of new technology, data protection and ransomware recovery is critical,” said Sia.  “Veeam’s success is based on combining our customer focus with our commitment to our channel and alliance partners. I am excited about the incredible opportunity we have to help customers across Asia keep their businesses running.”

In his new role at Veeam, Sia will spearhead the company’s growth strategy for the entire APJ region.

“Beni is an accomplished business leader who, over the past three years, has demonstrated his ability to build and lead high-performing teams while delivering outstanding customer outcomes,” said John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Veeam. “His appointment is a great testament to our commitment at Veeam to develop and recognize great talent across the company. I’m excited to support him as he leads our continued growth and momentum across the APJ region with customers, partners and alliances.”

Veeam delivers consistent, double-digit revenue growth year-over-year (YoY) and was recently ranked as the #1 global provider of Data Replication & Protection software in 2022H2 by the latest International Data Corporation (IDC) Semiannual Software Tracker. Veeam had the fastest YoY growth rate in 2H22 among the top five DR&P vendors at 8.1% and outperformed the global market average. In the Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) region, Veeam recorded a 20.7% YoY growth, the highest amongst the top five vendors.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image