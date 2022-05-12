Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Motorola Solutions launches WAVE PTX in India for organisations whose productivity is always on

Motorola Solutions launches WAVE PTX in India for organisations whose productivity is always on

News
By Express Computer
0 53

Motorola Solutions will launch WAVE PTX in India, a new communication service that instantly connects teams at the push of a button and shares multimedia information via the broadband devices and networks they already have.

Delivered in partnership with Arya Communications & Electronics Services Pvt. Ltd. and Arya Omnitalk Wireless Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the new broadband push-to-talk service for enterprise and government organisations eliminates the barriers between devices, networks and locations to let everyone be part of the conversation.

The solution takes communications further, enabling teams to collaborate with instant voice, data and multimedia, connecting two-way radio users with workers using smartphones, computers and other devices. This includes businesses with complex operations including dispatch functions and field workers that need to maintain connection and collaboration using a combination of voice communication and data including video, images, documents and maps while on the go.

The subscription based service will work on any carrier network and help India’s key industries, including manufacturing, retail and hospitality to work with greater speed and efficiency while accelerating productivity and enhancing customer service.

Organisations can access the service with a choice of devices including Motorola Solutions’ powerful and easy-to-use TLK100 and TLK150 which provides nationwide coverage.

Motorola Solutions’ Vice President for the Asia Pacific Channel, Martin Chappell, said the new communications service would meet the needs of India’s enterprise and government agencies today while giving them the flexibility and scale to adapt to changing needs in the future.

“WAVE PTX will enable teams to stay connected to fast and high quality voice, video and data communications to perform a wide variety of tasks,” Chappell said.

“From coordinating complex transport and logistics operations to enhancing safety and security at large public events and beyond – WAVE PTX Broadband Push-to-Talk provides a versatile way for organisations to stay on top of their workflows and get the job done,” he said.

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
Intel & Oracle present Technology Day (Maharashtra) , E Governance Champion Awards
Register Now
close-image