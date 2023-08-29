MSDE, under the SANKALP Programme, focuses on training 1500 aspirants in cloud skills

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), in collaboration with Generation India Foundation (GIF) and Amazon Web Services India Private Limited (AWS India) is providing ‘cloud’ skills training to 1,500 learners and connecting them to employment opportunities, under project AMBER. The initiative has been undertaken under the SANKALP programme of MSDE with a focus on women to improve gender diversification in the tech industry and underprivileged groups.

The trend towards increasing women’s interest and participation in digital skills training has been exponentially growing and a collaborative approach between the industry and the government is essential to empower women with online resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities that enable them to build sustainable livelihood and employment opportunities at the grassroot level. Projects like AMBER, which is a joint initiative of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) – under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) – and GIF create the necessary avenues. Co-funded by MSDE (under the SANKALP program) and private philanthropy, project AMBER aims to train 30,000 youth, 50% of whom will be women.

As part of this collaboration, the learners take part in AWS (re/Start), a workforce development program for unemployed and underemployed individuals, that covers fundamental AWS cloud skills as well as practical career tips, including resume writing and interview preparation. Through real-world scenario-based exercises, labs, and coursework, learners are trained in multiple technologies, including Linux, Python, networking, security, and relational databases. The program also covers the cost for learners to take the AWS Cloud Practitioner Certification exam, an industry-recognized credential that validates their cloud skills and knowledge and connects the participants with job interview opportunities in cloud or IT with local employers.

Speaking about the initiative, Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said that the automation and other technological advancements are changing the nature of jobs and providing immense economic growth potential to India. Collaborating with AWS re/Start is crucial for those individuals who need cloud computing skills and to open up more opportunities for women to pursue tech careers. We are deeply invested in building capabilities in areas that are evolving due to demographic transitions and technological changes such as Industry 4.0 and Web 3.0. He believed outcome-based skills training initiatives like Project AMBER will help tap the enormous potential of India’s youth, he added.

AWS re/Start brings entry-level talent into the workforce and helps individuals to launch successful cloud careers, organizations to increase their competitive edge with in-demand talent, and communities to thrive. We are excited to collaborate with MSDE, NSDC, and GIF to create a diverse and robust pipeline of young cloud computing professionals that will help organizations across India to accelerate their digital transformation, said Amit Mehta, Head of Business Development for Education & Training, AWS India Private Limited.