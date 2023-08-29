Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Cisco and Nutanix Forge Global Strategic Partnership to Simplify Hybrid Multicloud and Fuel Business Transformation

Cisco and Nutanix Forge Global Strategic Partnership to Simplify Hybrid Multicloud and Fuel Business Transformation

News
By Express Computer
0 0

Cisco, the leader in enterprise networking and security, and  Nutanix, Inc., a leader in hybrid multi-cloud computing, announced a global strategic partnership to accelerate hybrid multi-cloud deployments by offering the industry’s most complete hyper-converged solution for IT modernisation and business transformation.

IT organisations continue to face significant operational hurdles and urgent sustainability and security concerns as a result of increasing multi-cloud complexity. This new partnership answers these challenges by simplifying and accelerating the delivery of infrastructure and applications, at a global scale, through best-in-class cloud operating models, unparalleled flexibility, and automated resiliency with industry-leading customer support.

“Customers are asking for solutions that are simple, sustainable, and future-ready,” said  Jeremy Foster, senior vice president and general manager, Cisco Compute. “This partnership answers with a complete solution spanning virtual computer, networking and storage across customer data centers and public clouds. By combining Cisco’s award-winning SaaS-managed compute portfolio with Nutanix’s market-proven cloud platform software, we can help customers develop a balanced approach to power modern workloads on-prem and in the cloud.”

“As organisations look to keep up with the pace of innovation, they need an integrated hardware and software platform to support application deployment anywhere,” said  Tarkan Maner, chief commercial officer at Nutanix. “This partnership will deliver an expanded market opportunity for both organisations as they tackle the challenges of standardising, simplifying, and securing environments across the data center, in public cloud and the edge.”

The new offering integrates Cisco’s SaaS-managed compute and networking infrastructure (Cisco Unified Computing System with Cisco Intersight) with the Nutanix Cloud Platform (Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure, Nutanix Cloud Manager, Nutanix Unified Storage, and Nutanix Desktop Services) and will be sold by Cisco using its extensive go-to-market reach. Customers will benefit from a fully integrated and validated solution that is sold, built, managed and supported holistically for a seamless end-to-end experience. The solution will offer flexible deployment options with support for Cisco UCS rack and blade servers, including initial support for C-Series Servers and planned, future support for UCS X-Series, winner of the 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product of the Year Award  and CRN’s 2023 Tech Innovator Award.    The new offering will integrate advanced Cisco servers (UCS), networking and security (ACI), and management (UCS Manager, Intersight) with the Nutanix Cloud Platform software.

The Nutanix Cloud Platform provides a consistent cloud operating model with a single platform for running applications and data across data centers, edges and public clouds. To best support application deployments, from mission-critical workloads to AI-driven innovation, performance and capacity scale linearly, resilience is delivered from the ground up with self-healing nodes, and persistent storage is natively integrated.

Following today’s announcement, Cisco and Nutanix will enable their global sales teams and partners worldwide to offer an exciting new solution combining best-in-class technologies and collaborative go-to-market support, driven by the Cisco team. Solution availability is expected in the next 90 days.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image