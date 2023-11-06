Namaste Credit Partners with Microsoft Azure to Launch Proprietary Fraud Detection Capabilities

Express Computer

Artificial Intelligence (AI)
By Express Computer
Namaste Credit, an Underwriting Tech platform focused on small and medium enterprises in India, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Microsoft Azure under the STAB Program of G7 CR Technologies – A Noventiq Company.

With this partnership the Tech Startup aims to introduce its cutting-edge proprietary fraud detection capabilities as part of its full stack underwriting, to be offered to the financial industry. This collaboration signifies a major leap forward in the fight against financial fraud using AI & ML, leveraging the power of Azure to provide unparalleled security solutions.

The proprietary AI powered fraud detection system will offer a real-time data analysis, intricate fraud pattern detection, and adaptability in the face of evolving fraud mechanisms / schemes and provide necessary succour to the banking, financial institutions, and fintech industry to thwart these perils.

In today’s ever-evolving digital landscape, businesses face increasingly sophisticated fraud threats in their loan origination, documentation, underwriting, and loan processing. Namaste Credit is dedicated to staying at the forefront of countering and preventing fraud protection by leveraging technology, and this partnership with Microsoft Azure will further fortify its position as an industry leader.

Key highlights of Namaste Credit’s proprietary fraud detection capabilities powered by Azure include:

Cloud-Powered Scalability: Leveraging the robust capabilities of Microsoft Azure, Namaste Credit can scale its fraud detection system to handle massive volumes of data, ensuring rapid response times and real-time threat detection.

Enhanced Machine Learning: Namaste Credit’s advanced machine learning, AI capabilities, and proprietary algorithms enable more accurate fraud detection and continuous improvement.
Global Accessibility: With Azure’s global network of data centres, Namaste Credit can offer its fraud prevention solutions to businesses worldwide, ensuring comprehensive protection across borders.

Data Security: Microsoft Azure’s industry-leading security measures enhance the protection of sensitive data, giving Namaste Credit’s customers the peace of mind they need to operate confidently.

Seamless Integration: Integrating Namaste Credit’s fraud detection capabilities with Azure’s cloud infrastructure ensures a smooth implementation process for businesses of all sizes.

“We are thrilled to partner with Microsoft Azure and G7 CR Technologies- A Noventiq Company to bring our proprietary fraud protection capabilities to the next level. This collaboration combines our expertise in fraud prevention with Azure’s world class cloud services, providing our clients with unparalleled protection against fraud”, said Gaurav Anand, Founder and CEO, Namaste Credit.

