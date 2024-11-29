Express Computer

Nasscom unveils The Developer’s Playbook for responsible AI in India

By Express Computer
Recognising developers’ challenges in navigating the complex and rapidly evolving AI risk management landscape, the Nasscom Responsible AI Hub—with support from Anand and Anand—unveiled The Developer’s Playbook for Responsible AI in India. The playbook was launched at the inaugural edition of Confluence for Responsible Intelligence (RICON) in New Delhi.

This underscores the shared commitment of the Government of India and Nasscom to establishing a unified industry framework for AI risk identification and mitigation in India. The playbook provides a voluntary framework for developers to systematically identify and mitigate the potential risks associated with the commercial development, deployment, and use of AI in India.

The playbook has undergone rigorous review and validation by a diverse group of Indian and international subject matter experts and stakeholders across industry, government, academia, and civil society—ensuring that it reflects a balanced and well-supported approach to responsible AI practices that firmly align with the nation’s broader interests and societal well-being.

In his foreword for the playbook, Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, and CEO, IndiaAI Mission, stated, “The playbook equips innovators with the guidance they need to identify potential risks, align with best practices, and adopt responsible AI methodologies while allowing for evolving approaches towards AI development and deployment. Aligned with the IndiaAI Mission’s Safe and Trusted AI pillar, the playbook seeks to harmonise public and private sector risk management frameworks, offering a path that integrates ethics into the fabric of AI development.”

Sharing her views, Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Nasscom, reaffirmed Nasscom’s unwavering commitment to empowering India’s AI ecosystem. She underscored that the playbook offers a practical framework for developers to align their practices with the principles of responsible AI.

Echoing her sentiments, Ankit Bose, Head of AI, Nasscom, stressed that the playbook builds on the ongoing efforts of the Nasscom Responsible AI Hub to advance responsible AI practices among industry stakeholders. Further, Dr. Ajai Garg, Director of Digital Tech and Law Group, Anand and Anand, emphasised the strategic importance of the playbook in positioning India as a global leader in AI while ensuring safe and ethical AI development.

