Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  National Digital University Backed By NEP Could Be India’s

National Digital University Backed By NEP Could Be India’s

News
By Express Computer
0 10

The India Edtech Consortium (IEC), a self-regulatory body created under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), in a statement, welcomed the formation of the National Digital University (NDU) by the government of India this year under the National Education Policy (NEP 2020). The initiative has started making waves for its proposed framework which will benefit Indian students and has been receiving encouraging reactions from industry stakeholders, the IEC said in the statement.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Mayank Kumar, Chairman of the IEC, said, “It will bolster the growth and adoption of online higher education across Indian households and will co-exist with Indian edtechs to further future-proof our youth.”

The yet-to-arrive NDU will foster key learning benefits like no capping on the number of seats or admissions and will allow school pass-outs and working professionals to pursue multi-disciplinary careers for enhanced professional growth. It will also accelerate the popularity of the NEP-led Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) that allows students to utilize accrued credits and subsequently transfer them as they go in for further skilling or completing their higher education programs.

“The NDU is definitely a value-add and is aptly timed to enhance India’s learning curve. Indian Edtechs has built a strong digital infrastructure in the past years across metros and drove accessibility of learning, especially amid testing times of the pandemic. With the NDU shaping up, we can expect it to be the catalyst in making online higher education a non-metro phenomenon and will also encourage wider participation by top Indian universities who will now be able to reach out to more students with their quality products for scaling the impact. Working professionals and freshers will also be able to pursue short-term or skill-based courses more confidently from one university and utilize the accumulated credits for completing their higher education programs with another, without having to worry about the career backlog. NDU could be India’s next UPI moment making quality education more accessible and flexible and will continue to throttle Edtechs’ mission of making India a Vishwa guru,” Mr. Kumar added.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image