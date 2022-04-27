Navikenz raises US$ 4 million in seed funding

Navikenz, a consulting-led Artificial Intelligence (AI) services company, raised US$ four million in seed funding from several HNIs led by Sudip Nandy, ex-CEO Aricent and Sekar PRC ex-CEO Hexaware. The investment comes at a time when the firm is aiming to expand and further strengthen its position in the industry.

Founded in 2021 by IT Industry veteran Anjan Lahiri, Navikenz is helping enterprises discover and implement AI enabled solutions to improve business processes and supplant ‘human effort with human intuition.’ The founding team also comprises Samit Deb, Balaji Kr ishnan, Megha Jain and Gurudat ta Kamath. These industry experts bring an average experience of more than 25 years and hunger to ‘build the future again’.

Commenting on the development, Anjan Lahiri, Co-founder and CEO, Navikenz said, “No company needs another line of code – they need higher revenues and lower costs. Technology enables them to do that. People do not need employment, they need employability and a purpose – a reason to come to work every day. Our aim at Navikenz is to give people this sense of purpose, solving problems for customers in a way that makes them leap to log into their compute rs every day.”

Operational for only a few quarters, Navikenz already has multiple clientele based in the US and India. In the next five years, the company aims to become a significant player in the IT Services space. With a management team that can easily handle businesses worth more than a billion dollars, it will look at organic and inorganic means of achieving the scale required to serve the needs of its Fortune 500 target customers.

“In today’s world, the competitive weapon is your culture and your ability to attract and retain the talent. We are targeting to pioneer as many post-Covid practices as possible, making us a preferred destination for the best talent in the industry,” said Samit Deb, Co-Founder and Chief of People Success, Navikenz.