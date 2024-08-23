Neilsoft to offer manufacturing & building automation and digital factory solutions for the Indian Market through its subsidiary ‘Neil Automation’

Neilsoft Private Limited announced its offerings of technology-led solutions for Indian manufacturing companies through Neil Automation. Neil Automation Private Limited (Neil Automation) will offer Manufacturing & Building Automation and Digital Factory solutions across the Shopfloor, Factory and Enterprise levels to enable companies in their Industry 4.0 journey. Neil Automation will also offer an Energy Management System to help improve energy efficiency for large facilities like Factories, Plants, Hospitals, Data Centers, Technology Centers & Campuses, etc. by automating real-time data collection through IoT, providing Dashboards and controlling the energy consumption as per programmed guidelines.

Commenting on the new development, Prashanth Chunduri, Global Head – Strategic Planning, New Market(s) Development and Partnerships, Neilsoft said, “Neilsoft has been servicing international manufacturing clients over the last 23+ years and has gained domain knowledge along with technology experience, which we are bringing to the Indian market. Neil Automation will offer a variety of solutions across Design and Operations phases like Industry 4.0 Assessment & Roadmap, Integrated Factory Modelling for new Facilities, Digital Factory / Digital Twin, Automated Quality Inspection for Production lines and Energy Monitoring and Efficiency Improvement system.” A structured Plan will help companies make the right choices in technology implementation based on their business objectives. Neil Automation will assist Factories & Industrial Plants in India to pursue their goal of becoming a ‘Digital Factory’.

Neil Automation’s Shop Floor Automation offerings begin with identifying potential areas in the production line where companies can introduce automation (combination of PLC / Robotics / Cameras / AGVs, etc.) to either improve speed or throughput or modularity or safety or reduce manpower dependency. Companies may have already implemented camera-based inspection systems in some areas in their production lines, but for complex type of quality issues like texture / pattern mismatch, surface defects, dimensional measurement, orientation detection etc., we need special image processing algorithms to analyse such defects and take corrective actions. Neil Automation’s automated Quality Inspection Solution can be customized as per the customer’s unique requirements for defect detection, defect classification and defect analytics.